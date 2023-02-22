By the time "We are the champions" blared over the sound system and players lined up to cut down the net at Thunder Ridge High, Ririe boys basketball coach Jordan Hamilton had a minute or two to reflect on the team's journey back to the 2A state tournament.
"We just wanted to focus on us," Hamilton said about what was a back-and-forth game against North Fremont before the Bulldogs started to widen the gap toward the end of the third quarter.
Hamilton noted the team was a little undisciplined in the first half and maybe a little too amped up. North Fremont took advantage and kept the game within reach in the first half.
Ririe, the top seed in the District 6 tournament, beat North Fremont twice during the regular season, including an 75-72 overtime win on Jan. 14.
That wasn't the case Wednesday. Ethan Miller hit a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to put Ririe up 35-26. North Fremont (11-12) closed within five points early in the fourth, but the Huskies would get no closer.
The Bulldogs (20-4) pulled ahead 53-42 with 3:29 left on a hoop by Jackson Johnson, forcing a North Fremont timeout.
The win was the eighth in a row for Ririe, which returns to the state tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
North Fremont, which finished third at last year's state tournament and won state titles in 2019 and 2020, has been resilient. The Huskie are the No. 4 seed and worked their way back through the consolation bracket with wins over third seed West Jefferson and second-seeded Firth.
They will play West Side Saturday in a state play-in game at Pocatello High.
Houston Brown topped Ririe with 21 points and Miller added 14. Sterling Bybee finished with 11 points.
Karson Bohn led the Huskies with 15 points and Brady Allen scored 12.
