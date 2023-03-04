featured HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Roundup from Championship Saturday POST REGISTER Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Blackfoot Broncos celebrate their victory over Skyview in the 2023 4A state tournament third-place game. Idaho Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Championship Saturday results.5AMountain View 59, Madison 41The Bobcats fell to the Mavericks in the third-place game as their offense went cold after the first half.Madison (19-8) shot 27 percent in the second half as Mountain View pulled away and had four players in double figures.Nash Humpherys led the Bobcats with 14 points and Luke Watson finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.4ABlackfoot 69, Skyview 46Blackfoot claimed the third-place trophy with a convincing win over Skyview.Javonte King finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Broncos. Ryan Reynolds scored 17 points as Blackfoot (17-9) put the game away with a 27-7 third quarter.3ATeton 68, Snake River 58The Timberwolves led 57-36 then had to hold off a late charge by Snake River to win the third place trophy.Jarom Heuseveldt led Teton with 17 points and Brody Hess added 16 points and a team-high six rebounds. Thomas Heuseveldt and Max Thomas each scored 11 points.Teton (23-7) scored 22 point of off 14 Snake River turnovers.2ACole Valley Christian 63, Ririe 49The Bulldogs scored just five points in the second quarter and never recovered in the consolation final.Parker Larsen scored 13 points and Houston Brown added 12 for Ririe (21-6).The Chargers' bench scored 34 points with nine different players finishing in the scoring column.1AD2Rockland 57, Watersprings 46The Warriors ended their first state tournament appearance with a loss to conference foe Rockland in the third-place game.Ryan Demkowics topped Watersprings with 16 points and Daniel Canfield added 11, but the Warriors shot just 32% overall and scored just three points in the third quarter.Jrew Plocher led the team with five rebounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
