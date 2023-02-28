5A
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 18-6
State seed: #4, District 5-6 champ
Coach: Shane Humphreys, second season
Players to watch: Nash Humpherys, so.; Chase Crane, jr.; Berrett Wilson, jr.
Notes: The Bobcats have a relatively young roster after losing six seniors off of last year’s state consolation winning team ... The team's strength continues to be its team-oriented defense which was among the best in 5A at 49.5 points allowed ... Have won 15 straight games since a loss to Hillcrest on Jan. 3 ... Knocked off rival Rigby twice and ended winning streaks of 4A powers Hillcrest and Pocatello.
4A
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Record: 22-1
State seed: #1, District 6 champ
Coach: Dave Austin, eighth season
Players to watch: C Isaac Davis, jr.; G Titan Larsen, so.; G Kobe Kesler, sr.; G Talan Taylor, jr.
Notes: The Knights haven't missed a beat since winning their first state title last season ... Isaac Davis in the post continues to be a tough matchup ... Davis averages 17.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists ... Kesler run the offense and averages 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists and, along with Taylor, averages 40% on 3-point shots ... Leads 4A at 73 points per game.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Record: 15-8
State seed: #3, District 6 runner-up
Coach: Clint Arave, third season
Players to watch: F Javonte King, sr.; G/SF Deegan Hale, sr.; C/PF Ryan Reynolds, sr.
Notes: Broncos have won eight of past 10 games with only losses coming to district champ Hillcrest ... King, a Montana State signee for football, is the go-to scorer averaging 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds ... Hale leads the team with 3.7 assists ... Missed the state tournament last year after losing an overtime play-in game against Middleton ... Last made the state tournament in 2020 ... Ranked fifth in the final state media poll.
3A
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 20-3
State seed: #2, District 6 champ
Coach: Shawn Freeman, 10th season
Players to watch: G Koy Sanderson, sr.; F Zac Dougherty, sr.; G Christian Gordon, sr.
Notes: Finished No. 1 in the final state medial poll ... Enters the tournament on an 11-game win streak, including three straight wins over district foe Teton, which also qualified for the state tournament ... Won seven state titles (1962, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2017, 2019, 2020), but did not make the tournament in 2021 and went 0-2 at last year's state tournament ... Among 3A's top defenses, allowing 49.39 points.
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 21-6
State seed: #3, State play-in winner
Coach: Rob Heuseveldt, seventh season
Players to watch: G Jarom Heuseveldt, sr.; F Tyson Brown, jr.; F Brody Hess, sr.
Notes: Returned to the state tournament for the first time in 21 years in 2021, missed out last season … Defeated McCall-Donnelly in a play-in game to advance to state this season ... Was fourth in the final state media poll ... Heuseveldt leads the team in scoring, followed by Tyson Brown ... Brown also lead the team in rebounding, with Davis Wood and Heuseveldt right behind ... Won seven state titles, the last as a 2A program in 1997.
2A
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 20-4
State seed: #5, District 6 champs
Coach: Jordan Hamilton, fourth season
Players to watch: F Houston Brown, sr.; G Ethan Brown, sr.; G Sterling Bybee, sr.
Notes: The Bulldogs took down perennial 2A power North Fremont to win the district tournament ... They enter the state tournament on an eighth-game win streak ... The Bulldogs return to the state tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season ... Among 2A scoring leaders at 59.54 points per game ... The 6-foot-6 Brown averages a double-double and scored 21 points in the district title game win over North Fremont ... The Bulldogs last won a state title in 1990.
1AD2
WATERSPRINGS WARRIORS
Record: 21-4
State seed: #4, District 5-6 runner-up
Coach: Evan Bindenagel, first season
Players to watch: G Daniel Canfield, sr.; G Jackson Aldinger, sr.; G Jrew Plocher, sr.
Notes: Watersprings makes its first trip to the state tournament after defeating Mackay in the district second-place game ... Warriors have been close to qualifying for state, winning a combined 39 games the previous two seasons ... Canfield averages nearly 21 points and 7.5 rebounds and Plocher averages nearly a double-double ... The Warriors have outscored opponents by more than 15 points per game.
