featured HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: State tournament roundup POST REGISTER Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago

Friday's state tournament results.

4A
Hillcrest 81, Skyview 53
The defending 4A champion Knights are headed back to the championship game and a rematch with Pocatello.

Isaac Davis had 18 points and 20 rebounds in the win as Hillcrest pulled away in the first half.

Talan Taylor scored 17 points and Kobe Kesler added 14.

Hillcrest (24-1) faces the Thunder Saturday at 6 p.m.

2A
Ririe 60, Declo 40
Ethan Miller led the way with 20 points as the Bulldogs (21-5) advanced to the consolation final where they'll play Cole Valley Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sterling Bybee and Houston Brown each added 10 points and Brown had a team-high eight rebounds.

1AD2
Richfield 65, Watersprings 40
The Warriors fell to top seed Richfield in a semifinal matchup as the Tigers pulled away with a 30-point second quarter.

Ryan Demkowics scored 12 points for Watersprings and Jrew Plocher add 11 points

Watersprings (22-5) faces conference foe Rockland at noon in the third-place game.
