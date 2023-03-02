featured HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: State tournament roundup POST REGISTER Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sugar-Salem’s Kelton Garner (3) goes up for s shot against Kimberly’s Jakob Cummins (2) in their opening game of the 2023 3A Idaho State Boys Basketball Championships at Meridian High School. Ryan Geer/Idaho Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results from Thursday's state boys basketball tournament.4ABlackfoot 54, Minico 46Javonte King scored 25 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had a team-high four assists as the Broncos moved on to the semifinals.Ryan Reynolds added 10 points for Blackfoot (16-8).The Broncos will face Pocatello at 5 p.m. in the Idaho Center.Hillcrest 78, Lakeland 38The defending 4A state champs had little trouble in their opener with four players scoring in double figures led by Kobe Kesler with 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting, including 4 or 6 on 3-point shots.Isaac Davis scored 14 points, Talan Taylor scored 13 and Ike Sutton added 11.Lakeland was held to 11 points in the second half.The Knights (23-1) play Skyview in Friday's semis at the Idaho Center. Tip is 7 p.m.3ASugar-Salem 57, Kimberly 42Zac Dougherty scored 19 points and Christian Gordon added 16 as the Diggers held off Kimberly in the tournament opener.Dougherty also had a team-high seven rebounds.Kimberly scored just 14 points in the first half as the Diggers pulled away.Sugar-Salem (21-3) faces conference foe Teton in Friday's semifinals at 5 p.m. at Meridian High.Teton 72, Fruitland 63It was a balanced effort from the Timberwolves with Jarom Heuseveldt scoring 19 points and Tyson Brown finishing with 14. Thomas Heuseveldt netted 13 and Brody Hess added 11 points.Brown also had 11 rebounds.Teton (22-6) plays Sugar-Salem at 5 p.m. The Timberwolves lost to Sugar-Salem in all four meetings this season.1AD2Watersprings 48, Council 42In a tight game, the Warriors picked up the program's first state tournament victory.Daniel Canfield led the way with 16 points and Jackson Aldinger and Jrew Plocher each added 10 points.The Warriors (22-4) take on top-seeded Richfield at 2 p.m. at Caldwell High. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
