SUGAR CITY -- Thirty-two minutes was not enough to decide Wednesday's game between Sugar-Salem and Bear Lake. Four minutes of overtime was needed and the Bear Lake Bears got the victory over the Diggers 66-59.
Down by 10 heading into the fourth quarter it seemed that the Diggers were going to continue how they were playing and extend their lead. However, the Bears did not give up and took the lead with two minutes to go thanks to a 3-pointer by Keaton Carlsen, who scored 10 points for the Bears.
Kelton Garner ended up tying the game with a pair of free throws with 30 seconds remaining in the game. Both teams did not capitalize even as the Diggers had the opportunity to win with 0.6 second left in the game thanks to a 3-point shot attempt by Christian Gordon, but missed it and went to overtime.
Gordon, along with Koy Sanderson and Zac Dougherty each scored 10 points. Daniel Neal led the Diggers with 11 points, including making three 3-three pointers. Once overtime hit, the Bears (10-2) carried that momentum and did not look back as they played with aggression and poised in those crucial minutes.
“They executed well, hit big shots. They shot really well from the 3-point and free-throw line. We had a lot of open shots ourselves, we just could not make them. We came out strong, we just could never separate that lead. That is a good team, they are well coached," Diggers head coach Shawn Freeman said.
Bryson Crane led all scorers with 15 points. Tyler Beresford scored 14 points, including making three 3-point shots. Keaton Carlsen scored 10 points, with seven of those points coming in the fourth quarter.
The Diggers (9-3) will be on the road as they travel Saturday to take on Star Valley (WY).
