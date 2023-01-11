SUGAR CITY -- Thirty-two minutes was not enough to decide Wednesday's game between Sugar-Salem and Bear Lake. Four minutes of overtime was needed and the Bear Lake Bears got the victory over the Diggers 66-59.

Down by 10 heading into the fourth quarter it seemed that the Diggers were going to continue how they were playing and extend their lead. However, the Bears did not give up and took the lead with two minutes to go thanks to a 3-pointer by Keaton Carlsen, who scored 10 points for the Bears.


