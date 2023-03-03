MERIDIAN — When it comes to teams from the same district playing each other for a spot in the state championship game, anything goes. While game planning is still critical for the team’s success, in these situations it is about the will and heart of the player. That became evident for the Sugar-Salem Diggers as they beat the Teton Timberwolves 59-54 Friday in the 3A semifinals to get back to the state title game for the first time since 2020.
The Timberwolves came out of the second quarter playing their physical brand of basketball. Tyson Brown went at it in the paint, giving his team opportunities to score in the paint. Brown scored 16 points along with nine rebounds and got the help needed from Kaiden Hastings off the bench scoring six points with a couple of 3-pointers. Hastings ended up scoring eight points for the Timberwolves.
Sugar-Salem’s Koy Sanderson tried to keep his team alive, scoring 14 points in the first half. Sanderson ended the game with 24 points along with grabbing 11 rebounds. Branden Cordova coming off the bench has eight points. Both benches for both teams were productive in the first half.
The Diggers went strong in the third quarter with Sanderson continuing scoring in the paint. However, the Timberwolves continued not to go away being down five going into the fourth quarter, but struggled to get their offense going thanks to the Diggers making adjustments on defensive.
“We needed to execute and stay disciplined. Those are two big things we were telling the boys,” Diggers head coach Shawn Freeman said of the second half turnaround. “We made in game adjustments and Koy Sanderson had an amazing game on both sides of the ball. And had a game-changing third quarter dunk that got us the juices flowing a little bit.”
The fourth quarter became the quarter for Zac Dougherty. The Diggers’ big man scored none in the first half, however his 12 points allowed Sugar-Salem to open its game and have rhythm to their basketball approach.
Teton tried several times to cut the lead to one possession. However, the Diggers sealed the game with free throws down the stretch.
“Sugar is just an amazing program with probably the best coach in the entire state,” Timberwolves coach Robert Heuseveldt said. “We tried to keep them on their toes. We switched up our defenses, that was the big focus the first half, we executed. Ultimately, we ran out of gas and got us in the end, but my boys played their hearts out.”
For the Diggers getting back to the state final it is an opportunity to continue the way of competing on the big stage along with winning the title.
“It is hard to get to the state championship game. You are playing the best teams in the state. We have been here three times, and won three times. You have to have a why. The kids are doing it to each other,” Freeman said.
“To get here means everything, this is special for me and the kids. I know they will give it 100%,” Freeman said.
The Diggers will face the winner between Snake River and Bonners Ferry Saturday at the Idaho Center, while the Timberwolves will play the loser of that game.
