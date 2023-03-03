MERIDIAN — When it comes to teams from the same district playing each other for a spot in the state championship game, anything goes. While game planning is still critical for the team’s success, in these situations it is about the will and heart of the player. That became evident for the Sugar-Salem Diggers as they beat the Teton Timberwolves 59-54 Friday in the 3A semifinals to get back to the state title game for the first time since 2020.

The Timberwolves came out of the second quarter playing their physical brand of basketball. Tyson Brown went at it in the paint, giving his team opportunities to score in the paint. Brown scored 16 points along with nine rebounds and got the help needed from Kaiden Hastings off the bench scoring six points with a couple of 3-pointers. Hastings ended up scoring eight points for the Timberwolves.


