HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem tops Mountain Rivers all-conference selections
Mar 9, 2023

Mountain Rivers All-Conference Boys Basketball Selections
Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman Sugar-Salem
Co-Players of the Year: Koy Sanderson/Christian Gordon Sugar-Salem
First Team
Zac Dougherty, Sugar-Salem
Kelton Garner, Sugar-Salem
Jarom Heusevledt, Teton
Ty Brown, Teton
Preston Stoddard, South Fremont
Second Team
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem
Daniel Neal, Sugar-Salem
Brody Hess, Teton
Thomas Heuseveldt, Teton
Max Larson, South Fremont
Honorable Mention: Kreed Leavitt, Sugar-Salem; Branden Cordova, Sugar-Salem; Jack Nelson, Teton; Davis Wood, Teton; Kaiden Hastings, Teton; Hunter Johnson, South Fremont; Bryce Johnson, South Fremont.
