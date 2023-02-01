SUGAR CITY - It is not often that you see two teams from the same conference being ranked in the top five polls facing each other in a huge conference matchup. Wednesday's game did not disappoint as Sugar-Salem outlasted the Teton Timberwolves 59-51.

The Diggers and the Timberwolves came in tied for No. 2 in the latest 3A state coaches rankings. The Diggers came out in the first quarter controlling the pace, including a dunk by Koy Sanderson which forced the Timberwolves to call a timeout down 12-5 early in the first quarter.


