SUGAR CITY - It is not often that you see two teams from the same conference being ranked in the top five polls facing each other in a huge conference matchup. Wednesday's game did not disappoint as Sugar-Salem outlasted the Teton Timberwolves 59-51.
The Diggers and the Timberwolves came in tied for No. 2 in the latest 3A state coaches rankings. The Diggers came out in the first quarter controlling the pace, including a dunk by Koy Sanderson which forced the Timberwolves to call a timeout down 12-5 early in the first quarter.
Sanderson led the Diggers with 12 points. Zac Dougherty added 10 points. The Diggers continued their pace of play including having a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
However, the Timberwolves made a charge. Brody Hess kept them in the game with his scoring and his 3-point shooting to cut the deficit to nine twice in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves started to play physical on defense. Hess led all scorers with 15 points. Ty Brown added nine points for the Timberwolves.
“The second half that is when we had the energy and matched their energy, that was the biggest difference they were starting to play with more energy," Timberwolves head coach Robert Heuseveldt said.
The Diggers were able to withstand the comeback with a pair of free throws from several players, including Porter Holt, who was shooting left handed since coming back from a wrist injury and sealed the win for his team.
“They (Timberwolves) are a great fourth quarter team. They did a good job in functioning in that environment ... I just told our kids to continue to fight, stay disciplined, and finish it off," Diggers head coach Shawn Freeman said.
The Diggers (15-3, 2-0), will travel to face Kimberly on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., while the Timberwolves (16-3, 1-1) will travel to face South Fremont in conference play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
