RIGBY - As the 2022 East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament begins, teams will use the opportunity to showcase their talent and measure themselves against teams from the west side of the state, Utah, and Arizona. Being the only boys team from the 3A classification, the Sugar-Salem Diggers used the opportunity Wednesday to gain a 56-48 win over the Mountain View Tigers.
Koy Sanderson lead the Diggers in scoring with 15 points, including a two-handed dunk that sparked the second-half turnaround. Christian Gordon also was in double figures with 12 points, Zac Dougherty had 10 points along with being a defensive presence that the Tigers could not figure out down the stretch.
The Tigers were able to control the pace and made the Diggers' play uncomfortable in the first half. But as the second half started, the Diggers had other ideas as they went on a 15-3 run to take a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers tried to mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to four with two minutes left in the game. However, Gordon and Dougherty scored late in the fourth quarter and picked up the defensive effort to seal the victory for the Diggers.
“Our energy was a lot better and our effort on the defensive side on switching picks, recognizing where the shooters were at," Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “I am proud of them, they responded and got the win. It was not pretty but we will take it."
Jaime Sabol led the Tigers with 16 points. Mo Brooks added 12 points with his scoring coming from the 3-point line.
Sugar-Salem will be in action Thursday vs. Timberline at 6:15 p.m. at Idaho Falls High.
