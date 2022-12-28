RIGBY - As the 2022 East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament begins, teams will use the opportunity to showcase their talent and measure themselves against teams from the west side of the state, Utah, and Arizona. Being the only boys team from the 3A classification, the Sugar-Salem Diggers used the opportunity Wednesday to gain a 56-48 win over the Mountain View Tigers.

Koy Sanderson lead the Diggers in scoring with 15 points, including a two-handed dunk that sparked the second-half turnaround. Christian Gordon also was in double figures with 12 points, Zac Dougherty had 10 points along with being a defensive presence that the Tigers could not figure out down the stretch.


