Logan Murri has taken over Thunder Ridge’s boys soccer team only 10 years after graduating high school. A difficult task. But, Murri believes his five returning players will make it easier.
“It’s really nice to have leadership on the field,” Murri said. “(And) to have the team unity there. They know how to play well together. They know what to do in practices and where we’re lacking … . They feel comfortable coming to me with suggestions and such.”
Two of those players, Tyler Thompson and Spencer Thompson made all-area teams last season.
Tyler scored 14 goals and dished out eight assists last season.
“He’s a motivated player,” Murris said. “He brings obviously a lot on the field with his work ethic and the kids gravitate to his leadership. Mainly, he’s a beast in practice and everybody on the team looks up to him.”
Spencer looks like a staple on the Titans defense.
“He has a high soccer IQ,” Murri said. “He knows where to be. He knows where not to be. He knows what he’s doing.”
Last season the Titans went 13-6-1, won the 5A District 5-6 title and went 1-2 at the state tournament.
Murri served as C-team coach for that team and he believes his team can perform similarly, if not improve on that season.
“I don’t want my kid’s heads to get too big,” Murri said. “Obviously, we’re looking to defend our district championship from last year and I think that’s a possibility. If we win the district then we should have a decent state run.”
Murri wants his players to unite both on the field and off the field. It sounds like they’ve done a good job of that so far this season.
“They’re definitely motivated and they have great relationships off the field,” Murri said. “They like being around each other. So that translates to good connections on the field.”
Murri said he wants to continue the traditions that have made Thunder consistently competitive under previous coach Corey Toldson, who stepped down after last season.
Having experienced players who know and value that tradition could propel Thunder Ridge to sustained success.
“It makes coaching easy,” Murri said. “I don’t necessarily have to coach them. They already see what I see and they make the adjustments before I even have to tell them to.”