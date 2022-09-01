Logan Murri has taken over Thunder Ridge’s boys soccer team only 10 years after graduating high school. A difficult task. But, Murri believes his five returning players will make it easier.

“It’s really nice to have leadership on the field,” Murri said. “(And) to have the team unity there. They know how to play well together. They know what to do in practices and where we’re lacking … . They feel comfortable coming to me with suggestions and such.”

