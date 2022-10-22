To say the Thunder Ridge High School boys soccer team had a dominating season would be an understatement.
Before dropping a heartbreaking 1-0 game to Boise in the 5A state tournament semifinals on Friday the Titans had not lost a match.
With a state title out of the picture the Titans took to the wet and windy pitch at Hillcrest High School on Saturday to take on Lake City in the third place game of the 5A state tournament.
And the Titans were determined to walk away with some hardware.
Two goals in the span of 1:14 seconds of the first half and some strong defense over 80 minutes propelled the Titans to a 3-0 victory over Lake City and the third place trophy.
“We did not play out game on Friday,” Thunder Ridge coach Logan Murri said. “We regrouped last night as a team and we were determined to walk away with third. Not winning was not an option.”
With a steady wind and a driving rain, ball control was going to be the name of the game.
Lake City had the game's first look at the goal just two minutes into the opening half, but the shot buzzed just wide of the Titans goalkeeper.
In the 33rd minute the Titans got on the board as Dallin Serr fired a shot into the back of the net from about 12 yards out to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.
Just 1:14 later the Titans found the back of the net a second time as Tyler Thompson launched a shot into the upper left corner of the Lake City net and in the blink of an eye the score was 2-0 Titans.
“Our front line and midfield are aggressive,” Murri said. “We take advantage of our opportunities and take shots. And in a game like this we needed to take our chances.”
With a two goal cushion the Titans relied on their defense and controlled passing to hold the Timberwolves to just five shots in the game.
The offensive pressure by the Titans continued in the second half.
In the opening 10 minutes of the half the Titans peppered the Lake City goal with four shots. And in the 60th minute the Titans added one final goal.
Marco Acosta sent a through ball to a streaking Jesus Diaz-Perez who beat the Lake City goalie to make the score 3-0.
“We dominated that game,” Murri said. “We played they way we have played all season. We are happy with third, but as a team we know we should have been playing for the championship.
Thunder Ridge finished the season 17-1-1.
