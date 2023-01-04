Taking over a program that has had success in past years and having the talent to compete at a high level consistently is something that does require patience and being able to bring that identity to the team.
For Thunder Ridge’s boys soccer head coach Logan Murri, it was a task that was viewed a tall task, but he coached Thunder Ridge to a fifth consecutive conference title, and a third-place finish in the 5A state tournament and has been named the Post Register All-Area Boys Soccer Coach of the Year for his efforts in taking over for the Titans and leading them to a deep run in state playoffs.
For Murri, it was a transition that was different from being an assistant with the Titans.
“I walked into a talented program," Murri said. "However, I realized that not a lot had to change, but just critique and bring team unity and work together on the field. Be a coach that a player’s coach."
The response of Murri’s coaching approach allowed the team to play to its potential, including working together as a team to win games and believing in each other.
“Logan did a good job in organizing them and doing well," Rigby head coach John Durpee said.
“It was impressive for Logan in his first year to make it to state and get third in state," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said.
