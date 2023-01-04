Taking over a program that has had success in past years and having the talent to compete at a high level consistently is something that does require patience and being able to bring that identity to the team.

For Thunder Ridge’s boys soccer head coach Logan Murri, it was a task that was viewed a tall task, but he coached Thunder Ridge to a fifth consecutive conference title, and a third-place finish in the 5A state tournament and has been named the Post Register All-Area Boys Soccer Coach of the Year for his efforts in taking over for the Titans and leading them to a deep run in state playoffs.


