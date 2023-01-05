When it comes to scoring a goal, that moment normally belongs to the striker or forward for the sole reason that they are close to the goal. It also helps when playing the forward, the players get those opportunities.
However, for defenders like Thunder Ridge’s Spencer Thompson to score double digits during the season, it completely changes the game and outlook for an opponent.
Thompson is the Post Register All-Area Player of the Year. He scored 11 goals on the season. That’s right, 11 goals in the season along with adding eight assists. The desire for goal scoring was something Thompson wanted to work at this season. Luckily, he had help from several teammates as the Titans claimed the third-place trophy at the 5A state championships.
“I always had an offensive mind, but I will play wherever my coaches want me to,” Thompson said.
“Going into my senior season, I was just thinking that I had to make a mark someway. Dallin Serr, who played forward on my side, he was a really big support for me. I was able to go up and play offense and he would cover me playing defense,” Thompson said.
“The biggest thing for me that allowed me to play my offensive role on the team was my teammates, especially Dallin Serr and Owen Boyle. The other was just wanting to score really bad.”
For Titans Head Coach Logan Murri, having Thompson on his team allowed him to utilize Thompson’s skills as both a defender and a offensive attacking player.
“Spencer brought a level of intensity that makes everyone around him better,” Murri said.
“His insane athleticism and incredible soccer IQ was key to our success. We would put him on our back line, and moments after making a key defensive stop, he would be scoring a goal. He was so fun to watch,” Murri added.
For other coaches it was hard to find a way to slow down Thompson.
“Thompson controlled the tempo of the game like a quarterback and was great in finding his teammates,” Hillcrest Head Coach Ryan Ellis said.
“He scored a ton of goals; he was a major influence on the team. Really understands the game and a really positive attitude with his teammates,” Rigby Head Coach John Dupree said of Thompson’s performance when facing him on multiple occasions in conference play.
