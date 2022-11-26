Johnston had impressive finish after impressive finish this fall for the 2A District 6 champion and 2A state runner-up Huskies. He won the Tiger-Grizz varsity B race, the Bob Firman boys varsity Division II race, the Bob Conley varsity B race, the 2A District 6 individual title and 2A individual state title. He broke 16:10 twice, including running 15:56.4 at Bob Firman and a personal best 15:21.3 at state.
Ben Behrmann, Idaho Falls senior
I.F.’s top finisher at the 4A state meet, Behrmann placed in the top 15 of all but one meet this fall. He placed 11th in the Tiger-Grizz varsity A race, 10th at the Inland Empire Championships, fifth in the Bob Conley varsity A race, second at the 4A District 6 championships and fifth at the 4A state meet for the state runner-up Tigers. He broke 16 minutes twice, including a personal best 15:29.8 at state.
Zack Johnston, North Fremont senior
Zack Johnston was never far behind younger brother Corbin Johnston this fall. The older Johnston brother had top-10 finishes all season for the 2A state runner-up Huskies, placing fourth in the Tiger-Grizz boys varsity B race, seventh in the Bob Firman boys varsity Division II race, third in the Bob Conley boys varsity B race, second at the 2A District 6 championships and third at the 2A state meet in a personal best 15:39.6.
Payton Bird, Rigby sophomore
Bird made big progression from the start of the season to the state meet. His times dropped into the 16s by late September and early October, placing fourth in the Bob Conley boys varsity B race in 16:20.8, winning the 5A District 5-6 individual title in 16:55.2 and placing 14th in a personal best 15:41.2 at the 5A state meet for a career first cross country state medal.
Jaiden Liddle, Idaho Falls junior
A swimmer as well as a cross country runner in the fall, Liddle stepped up in a big way for the Tigers his junior season. After placing 10th in Tiger-Grizz boys varsity A and 34th in the Bob Firman boys elite race in September, he broke 16 minutes with an 11th place finish in 15:47 at the Inland Empire Championships, placed 11th in the Bob Conley boys varsity B race and seventh at the 4A state meet--with a torn labrum--in a personal best 15:34.9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.