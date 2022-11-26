All-Area Boys Cross Country Coaches of the Year: Holly Johnston and Lindsay Palmer, North Fremont

A year ago, North Fremont won its program's first cross country state championship by claiming the 2A state title.  This year, District 6 coaches commended Huskies co-coaches Holly Johnston and Lindsay Palmer for guiding North Fremont to a second-place team finish and sophomore Corbin Johnston to an individual state title in 15:21.30 in a tough 2A state meet. The Huskies had top-20 finishes from Corbin Johnston, his brother Zack Johnston (third in 15:39.52) and Eric Anderson (19th in 17:15.79) to place second with 80 points, one point ahead of third-place Soda Springs and 14 points back of champion West Side in a 2A state meet that had all four trophies go to eastern Idaho teams.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.