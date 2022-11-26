All-Area Boys Cross Country Coaches of the Year: Holly Johnston and Lindsay Palmer, North Fremont
A year ago, North Fremont won its program's first cross country state championship by claiming the 2A state title. This year, District 6 coaches commended Huskies co-coaches Holly Johnston and Lindsay Palmer for guiding North Fremont to a second-place team finish and sophomore Corbin Johnston to an individual state title in 15:21.30 in a tough 2A state meet. The Huskies had top-20 finishes from Corbin Johnston, his brother Zack Johnston (third in 15:39.52) and Eric Anderson (19th in 17:15.79) to place second with 80 points, one point ahead of third-place Soda Springs and 14 points back of champion West Side in a 2A state meet that had all four trophies go to eastern Idaho teams.
The Huskies competed well against big and small schools alike all season, including placing fourth in the varsity B division at Tiger-Grizz and repeating as 2A District 6 champions with six finishers in the top 20.
For ending another season with a state trophy for a program on the rise, Johnston and Palmer are the Post Register's 2022 All-Area Boys Cross Country Coaches of the Year.
All-Area Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year: Erik Dodd, Ririe
A young Ririe girls cross country team made history this fall in several ways. The Bulldogs, whose seven runners at state consisted of two juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen, caught the attention of District 6 coaches of multiple classifications throughout the season. They placed third behind eventual 1A state champion Raft River and eventual 3A state champion Sugar-Salem at the Valley Invite with seven points separating first from third, they placed third in varsity B at Tiger-Grizz to lead District 6 team performances, winning the varsity B title at the Bob Conley Invitational upon placing four runners in the top 12, placing six in the top 14 to win the 2A District 6 championship for the first time in 20 years and placing second in a 2A state meet where the top three trophies went to eastern Idaho teams. Finishing in the top 20 to earn medals were sophomore Liza Boone (sixth in 19:19.74), freshman Lucy Boone (eighth in 19:26.87) and freshman Jayci Baxter (20th in 19:52.76). The last time the Bulldogs won a trophy at state was 2017 (third place).
For guiding the Bulldogs to their best finish at state since 2003, when they also placed second, Erik Dodd is the Post Register's 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.
