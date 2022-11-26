Earl’s progression from last season to this season was indeed impressive. The junior won three meets, including repeating as 5A District 5-6 champion and winning the Bob Firman Invitational girls varsity division I title, broke 18:30 four times and became the third District 6 girl to ever break the 18-minute barrier for the 5k upon running a personal best 17:56.3 to place fourth at the 5A state meet.
Marina Renna, Skyline junior
A year ago, Renna had never broken 19 minutes for the 5k. This fall, she did so five times, including running a personal best 18:20 at the Inland Empire Championships on Oct. 1 in Lewiston on the state meet course. She placed third in varsity A at Tiger-Grizz, 12th in the Bob Firman girls elite race, second at the 4A District 6 championships and third at the 4A state meet.
Elanor Eddington, Idaho Falls senior
Eddington wrapped up an impressive high school cross country career with eight top-10 finishes, a fourth medal from the state meet and a personal best time (18:21 at the Inland Empire Championships). She placed seventh in merged results of the Bob Firman Invitational girls varsity Division I race, third at the 4A District 6 championships and fourth at the 4A state meet.
Kynzie Nielson, Firth sophomore
Nielson followed up an accomplished freshman year with a sophomore cross country season drawing the attention of District 6 coaches of multiple classifications. She won three meets, including repeating as 2A District 6 individual champion, placed second in varsity B at Tiger-Grizz, sixth in the Bob Firman girls varsity Division II race and second at the 2A state meet in a personal best 18:42.5.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville junior
Kunz had a consistent season for the Bees, helping them place third at the 4A District 6 championships to qualify for the 4A state meet for the third consecutive year. She placed in the top 20 of every meet she competed in, placing 16th in varsity A at Tiger-Grizz, 13th in the merged results of the Bob Firman girls varsity Division I race, fourth at the 4A District 6 championships and eight at the 4A state meet.
