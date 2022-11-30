There is nothing quite like signing a letter of intent to compete in college. For Bonneville’s Alivia Johnson, her goal of being a collegiate cross country and track runner came true. Johnson officially signed with Idaho State on Wednesday
Johnson had interest from Utah State, Boise State, and a couple schools in Oregon, she said.
“The ISU coaching staff and the team just sold it for me," Johnson said. "The environment seemed like a place I will be able to thrive and I am super excited to move on to the collegiate level."
The Bonneville runner also talked about the moment she realized that running at the collegiate level would be in her future.
“My state freshman year really sold me on wanting to run in college," Johnson said.
She finished second at the 4A state championships with a time 18:17.6. Her sophomore season Johnson finished third in state running 18:07.0.
"That is my goal now, I was running with all these fast girls but I was not quite up there with them until that state race," Johnson said. "I just had it with me that day and I passed all these girls who had been able to beat me before and I was able to get second in state."
During Johnson’s senior cross country season she finished sixth at the District 6 meet and finished 15th running 18:52.0 in the state championships.
Johnson will be pursuing her major in nursing with her goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
