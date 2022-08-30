Teams to watch
Salmon girls: The defending 2A state champions had no seniors in the group of seven who ran at state last year. Coach Teva Bragg said all but one of those seven runners have returned, and a newcomer has also joined the ranks.
Skyline girls: Part of a strong contingent of eastern Idaho 4A programs, the Grizz had no seniors in the group of seven runners who claimed the third-place trophy at last year's 4A state meet.
Blackfoot boys: The defending 4A state champions and two-time defending 4A District 6 champions graduated two from last year's group of seven who ran at state.
North Fremont boys: The defending 2A District 6 champions graduated two from last year's group of seven who won the program's first 2A state championship.
Girls
Nelah Roberts, Skyline jr.: Roberts is two-time defending 4A individual state champion and is the only eastern Idaho girl to break 18 minutes multiple times for a 5k.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville jr.: A two-time 4A state medalist, Kunz placed 11th at last year's 4A state meet in 19:40.6.
Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge jr.: The defending 5A District 5-6 individual champion, Earl placed eighth in a personal best 18:27.6 at last year's 5A state meet.
Elanor Eddington, Idaho Falls sr.: A three-time state medalist, Eddington enters 4A this season having placed 15th in a personal best 19:08.8 at last year's 5A state meet.
Boys
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot sr.: One of two District 6 boys to break 15 minutes for the 5k, Thomas placed third at last year's 4A state meet for the state champion Broncos.
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem sr.: Two-time defending 3A District 6 individual champion, Holt is also a two-time state medalist and an upperclassman leader for the seven-time defending 3A state champion Diggers.
Corbin Johnston, North Fremont soph.: District 6's top returning placer from last year's 2A state meet, Johnston ran a personal best 16:11.5 to finish third at state last year.
Zack Johnston, North Fremont sr.: Johnston finished in fourth in 16:16.59 right after younger brother Corbin at last year's 2A state meet for the state champion Huskies.
Tiger-Grizz Invitational, Sept. 9: The annual meet co-hosted by Idaho Falls and Skyline at Freeman Park has 46 teams registered as of Aug. 23.
Bob Firman Invitational, Sept. 24: The national caliber meet at Eagle Island State Park was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and already has more than 140 teams registered for this year.
Inland Empire Championships, Oct. 1: This meet will allow teams to compete on the same Lewiston course where the state meet will take place.
State championship meet, Oct. 29: Titles on the line at Lewis–Clark State College in Lewiston.
