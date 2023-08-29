Runners to watch
BOYS
Corbin Johnston, North Fremont jr.
Defending 2A boys individual state champion, Johnston won seven meets last fall and ran a personal best 15:21.3 at state. He also won the 2A 1,600 and 3,200 titles, placed second in the 800 and was part of the winning sprint medley relay team at the 2A state track championships in May.
Jaiden Liddle, Idaho Falls sr.
A longtime swimmer and triathlete, Liddle is focusing solely on cross country this fall. He has medaled at state the previous two seasons with 10th place in 2021 and 7th place in 2022 in a personal best 15:34.9. He also reached the 4A state track championships in the 800 in May.
Dylan Ball, Sugar-Salem jr.
A two-time 3A state medalist, Ball finished in the top 10 of all but one meet last fall and ran a personal best 16:13.4 at state. In May, he qualified for the 3A state track championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 finals for the 3A state champion Diggers.
Payton Bird, Rigby jr.
The defending 5A District 5-6 boys individual champion, Bird placed 14th at last year's 5A state meet in a personal best 15:41.2 for his career first state medal. His win at districts last fall was his first win of the season.
Zane Lindquist, Teton jr.
Last year's top District 6 finisher at the 3A boys state meet with a personal best 15:57.41 for fifth place, Lindquist went on to claim medals at 3A state track in May: third place in the 1,600 and sixth place in the 3,200.
GIRLS
Nelah Roberts, Skyline sr.
Eastern Idaho's first girl to qualify for EastBay (formerly Footlocker) Nationals and Nike Cross Nationals and owner of eastern Idaho's fastest girls 5k time (17:31.8), Roberts is Idaho's three-time defending 4A girls individual cross country state champion. Only one Idaho runner, Pocatello's Elijah Armstrong, has ever won four individual cross country state titles.
Marina Renna, Skyline sr.
After strep throat and a stress fracture kept her sidelined for 4A state cross country and state track as a sophomore, Renna placed third at 4A state cross country in 18:24.2 and placed fourth in the 4A 3,200 finals in 11:24.39 and fifth in the 1,600 finals in 5:17.47 (both personal bests) as a junior.
Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge sr.
Earl became the third eastern Idaho girl on record to ever break 18 minutes for a 5k by running a personal best 17:56.3 to place fourth at last year's 5A cross country state championships for her second career state medal. In May, she placed third in the 5A state 3,200 finals in 10:55.12 for her second career state medal in that event.
Kynzie Nielson, Firth jr.
A two-time 2A cross country state medalist, Nielson is the defending 2A girls individual state runner-up and is the top returning finisher from last year's state meet. She also won three medals at the 2A track state championships: sixth place in the 800, third in the 3,200 and second as part of Firth's 4x400 team.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville sr.
Kunz placed eighth a personal best 18:39.4 at last year's 4A state meet for her third consecutive state medal. In May at 4A state track, she placed third in the 4A 800 finals, second in the 1,600 meter finals and contributed to Bonneville's second place finish in the sprint medley relay.
Teams to watch
BOYS
Sugar-Salem
The Diggers only graduated two from last year's seven runners who ran at the 3A state meet. Look for defending 3A state runner-up Sugar-Salem to challenge defending state champion Kimberly for the title in October.
Idaho Falls
The defending 4A state runner-up Tigers graduated three from last year's seven runners who competed at the 4A state meet while defending 4A state champion Bishop Kelly graduated two. Anticipate these two teams to battle it out for this year's 4A state title.
North Fremont
The defending 2A state runner-up Huskies graduated three from last year's group of seven runners who competed at the 2A state meet. North Fremont followed that up with a second place trophy at the 2A boys track state championships in May.
GIRLS
Skyline
Nelah Roberts and Marina Renna are the top two returning runners from last year's 4A girls state meet. The two-time defending 4A state runner-up Grizz will be taking their top seven girls and top seven boys to the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational in Lakewood, Wash.
Sugar-Salem
The Diggers graduated two from last year's seven runners who competed at the 3A state meet and edged Snake River by two points for the state title. Snake River and third-place Teton also each graduated two, setting up potentially another close team title race between eastern Idaho teams once again.
Ririe
The Bulldogs had no seniors among the seven runners who competed at last year's 2A state meet, claiming the second-place trophy for the team's best finish since 2003. Three of them medaled last year. Defending state champion Soda Springs graduated one, setting up another eastern Idaho showdown this year.
KEY DATES
Cardinal Classic, Sept. 2 in Soda Springs: The first large meet of the season. Mountain View and five-time Idaho 5A girls state champion Boise from District 3 are registered this year, as are teams from Utah and Wyoming.
Tiger-Grizz Invitational, Sept. 8 in Idaho Falls: The largest meet in District 6. As of Aug. 21, 56 teams from Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada and Utah are registered, including two-time defending Idaho 5A boys state champion Rocky Mountain.
Bob Firman Invitational, Sept. 23 at Eagle Island State Park: Local teams and runners registered for this meet will have the opportunity to compete against some of the nation's best on the same course that hosts Nike Cross Northwest Regionals. Last year, Rocky Mountain became the first Idaho team to win the boys elite title at the meet.
Bob Conley Invitational, Oct. 5 in Pocatello: This meet will be draw more teams than usual as it takes place on this year's state meet course.
State championships, Oct. 28 in Pocatello: Portneuf Wellness Complex will host the state meet for the first time since 2020.
