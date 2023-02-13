Danny Simmons

Danny Simmons holds his Gatorade national boys cross country runner of the year award.

 Courtesy photo

If the national high school cross country community wasn’t familiar with Danny Simmons before, they are now.

Simmons, currently an American Fork (Utah) junior who ran his first two years of high school cross country and track for Salmon High, recently received Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award for boys cross country. The award came one week after Gatorade named him Utah’s Player of the Year for boys cross country, and it is presented in recognition of Simmons’ athletic, academic and community contributions.


