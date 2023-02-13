If the national high school cross country community wasn’t familiar with Danny Simmons before, they are now.
Simmons, currently an American Fork (Utah) junior who ran his first two years of high school cross country and track for Salmon High, recently received Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award for boys cross country. The award came one week after Gatorade named him Utah’s Player of the Year for boys cross country, and it is presented in recognition of Simmons’ athletic, academic and community contributions.
The first junior to receive the national award since Grant Fisher, a 2020 U.S. Olympian, won his first of two in 2014, Simmons was running a workout called ‘The Grinder’ with his American Fork teammates on Feb. 6 when he came across Gatorade’s set up along the route. He ran through a tunnel of cheering people toward an arch way of orange balloons and a table of Gatorade drinks where American Fork graduate, two-time Nike Cross Nationals winner and current BYU All-American Casey Clinger presented him with Gatorade’s trophy and banner.
Simmons said his teammates shared his surprise and excitement.
“It was pretty special,” Simmons said Monday morning by phone. “It was fun having all them up there and seeing them as surprised as I am, laughing and having fun with me.”
It was not the first time Simmons had met Clinger, who won the 2016 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award.
“It was pretty cool to have him there,” Simmons said. “I met him at one of my races and one of his races as well.”
The award is the culmination of an impressive junior cross country season. Simmons, who ran District 6’s all-time fastest boys 3,200 (9:05.04) last spring at Idaho’s 2A state meet to complete an undefeated season versus Idaho competition in the event and was a member of Salmon’s 2020 Idaho 2A state champion boys cross country team, moved back to American Fork with his family last summer after spending seven years in Idaho. In the fall, he broke the 15-minute barrier for the 5k three times, won Utah’s 6A boys individual state title and contributed to American Fork’s 6A team state title, won the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships in November in Arizona where American Fork claimed the boys team title and moved up from 38th place at 1.3k to ultimately finish second at Nike Cross Nationals in a personal best 14:51.7 in December in Portland. He was the only underclassman in the top-10 finishers at NXN and helped American Fork place fifth in the team standings. To qualify for NXN, a runner must compete at a regional championship and place in the top five individually, be a member of a top-two placing team or secure a national at-large bid from Nike. According to Gatorade’s press release, Simmons has a 3.98 grade point average, is involved in acting and singing and volunteers locally through church service projects benefiting the homeless and elderly.
Simmons said moving to American Fork has presented ‘hard and good’ moments, from adjusting to a bigger school to celebrating milestones in running with his new team.
“For running for sure it’s definitely been super great, chugging away breaking through barriers that didn’t seem real to get a couple years ago,” Simmons said. “It was a big transfer from a small school to a big school. It’s been more of a mental adjustment. I’m just getting used to what the schedule has been like here. It’s not too hard to have fun with the team. They have fun traditions and stuff. It’s been both hard and good. It’s a lot easier to remember the good. I’ve had to pause and recollect what’s been going on around me and it’s been cool.”
Simmons said the national Gatorade trophy has found a place among his other displayed awards at home and the banner is hanging on his wall. He said he heard from numerous people, mostly friends and family and Idaho friends on Instagram upon receiving the award, and he stays in touch ‘here and there’ with his Idaho friends. Indoor track season is currently underway in Utah, and Simmons most recently ran a 1:58.48 to place fifth in the 800 on Feb. 10 at the REP Distance Challenge in Kearns and a 9:10.26 to win the 3,200 on Jan. 28 at the Weber State Indoor Invitational.
He is also making plans for his first outdoor track season with American Fork.
“The mile and 2-mile are my strong suits,” Simmons said. “We’re focusing on the big races. The ones we’re gonna be targeting are race best days like state.”
