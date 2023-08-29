Everything changed for Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay in April 2022 at the Arcadia Invitational.
His first time at the annual meet, which draws national caliber talent to Arcadia, Calif., he was a sophomore coming off a cross country season that ended with 20th place at EastBay (formerly Footlocker) Nationals, a 5A boys individual cross country state title, a 15:05 personal best 5k and Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year award for boys cross country. He took three weeks off after EastBay, did not compete in any indoor meets during the winter and ran two outdoor meets in March as he prepared for Arcadia.
He competed in the boys rated 3,200 meters on April 8, placing 10th in a personal best 9:12.31. The next day, he noticed something concerning.
“I was in the hotel room the next day and really felt pain in my foot,” Athay said.
He ran the boys rising stars 1-mile on April 9, placing seventh in a personal best 4:24.76. Looking back, he said running the mile might have not been a good idea because his right foot felt worse afterwards. A week later at track practice, he was unable to bear weight on his foot and collapsed. Another week passed before an MRI revealed he had a stress fracture.
Arcadia 2022 was the last time Athay competed. Now a senior, he has rejoined Idaho Falls cross country practices, albeit with doctor’s limitations.
The road back to running has been long and winding with setbacks, questions, reflection and gratitude.
“I’m definitely more wary than I was before,” Athay said. “Probably the biggest thing is I have a greater appreciation for being healthy.”
Here is how the last 16 months have looked like for Athay.
After having an X-ray with one doctor, he went to a different doctor for an MRI. His mother, Carrie Athay, said the MRI revealed he had a stress fracture in the navicular bone and five stress reactions in surrounding bones. He wore a non-weightbearing boot and used a knee scooter for the next three months. A follow up MRI in July 2022 revealed the stress fracture had not healed properly. He returned to non-weightbearing for two more months but experienced pain upon attempting running.
In November 2022, Athay’s doctor informed him his stress fracture had clefted over, meaning it healed over the top but not inside. Athay’s parents, William and Carrie, reached out to the running community and decided to schedule surgery with Dr. Amol Saxena in Palo Alto, Calif., a surgeon and former collegiate runner who has performed surgery on Olympians including Sanya Richards Ross and Stacy Dragila. William said Saxena fit Athay into his schedule and surgery took place Dec. 26, 2022.
Athay said the return home was rough.
“Having surgery and being on a lot of pain meds on a plane wasn’t fun,” Athay said.
Athay went from a cast and crutches to a walking boot and crutches. He spent this spring doing physical therapy to regain strength and mobility in his right foot. With the cast removed, he saw how much smaller that calf and ankle had become.
“After surgery, my whole right side was tense,” Athay said. “I had tightened up a lot. I couldn’t walk well.”
Now weight-bearing, he was able to run on an AlterG anti-gravity treadmill and swim and bike. He completed physical therapy in early July, going on a few ‘moderate’ jogs outside before attending a BYU running camp the week of July 4.
He slowly increased his mileage in July.
“Five miles is my long run right now,” he said with a smile.
Athay does plan to race this season, but not right away. In June, Idaho Falls head cross country coach Alan McMurtrey organized a rookie camp for younger runners. Athay attended, as well as his former I.F. teammates Zac Bright (now at Idaho) and Joseph Ereaux (Adams State). Afterwards, he went disc golfing and out to lunch with McMurtrey. A conversation took place, and from it came hope for the future and a simple goal for his senior year.
“Because I don’t really have a base right now and I’m trying to get my fitness (back), the first thing we’re gonna do is get me through a race pain free,” Athay said.
McMurtrey has seen injuries as both a coach and parent. His oldest daughter, Kiley, a 2017 Bonneville graduate who played volleyball at Eastern Oregon and Utah, had two ACL tears in high school. From helping her through, he is familiar with the numerous layers of the recovery process.
“It’s important to note when you’re talking about your health, it’s not just physical,” McMurtrey said. “The effects, the social and emotional aspects, that is as important as the physical. A sport is something that you do. It’s not who you are.”
He emphasized to Athay in their lunch conversation that he simply hopes Athay can enjoy being with his teammates and return to a starting line with no pressure.
“I’m hopeful that happens,” McMurtrey said. “We’ve just got to take baby steps.”
Athay said his parents, coaches and teammates have been in his corner, as has older brother Mitchell, a 2021 I.F. grad who signed with Utah State. Mitchell suffered stress fractures in each shin in high school, although surgery wasn’t necessary.
“Weekly, he’s been checking up on me,” Athay said.
He found new ways to stay occupied the last 16 months. Athay said he took four AP classes last year and resumed playing piano. His parents said he is learning Japanese and enjoys playing chess, both online and with an actual chess set.
“The biggest thing that has mentally helped is to stay busy,” Athay said.
He supported his teammates at meets, and said watching others run when he couldn’t ‘was not as hard as you’d think it would be.’ He is also enthusiastic about this year’s team.
“There’s a great bond in the team,” Athay said. “(Junior returning medalist) Caleb Boyle, he’s one of the hardest workers I know. I know I’m excited to see what all of them can do.”
His love of running still endures. A member of a running family, Athay said he expects running to remain in his life long term.
“It definitely has made college recruiting harder, but not impossible,” Athay said. “Even if I don’t (run in college), I still think running will be part of my future.”
He also had two things to share with other injured high school athletes.
“Your body is amazing,” Athay said. “It’s one of the most amazing gifts you’ll ever get. Your body knows how to heal itself. The second thing is listen to your doctors. Don’t rush it. Take care of yourself.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.