The annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational co-hosted at Freeman Park by the Skyline and Idaho Falls cross country programs will have a new look on Friday.
The meet has added a seeded girls race and seeded boys race to the schedule. The seeded girls race begins at 1 p.m. with the seeded boys race following at 1:30 p.m.
“We’re trying to bring teams in that would compete against each other that are regionally ranked or nationally ranked,” Skyline head coach Sean Schmidt said Tuesday by phone. “By adding this, we’re hoping that they start coming.”
“Regardless of (school) size, if you’re an elite athlete, whether you’re an individual or a team, you can go against the best,” Idaho Falls head coach Alan McMurtrey said Tuesday by phone. “You can have a race that’s a little smaller and safer and showcase those elite runners, and it will give another division to compete at their level.”
Among the teams registered for Friday’s meet as of Tuesday afternoon are District 3’s Timberline, Centennial, Owyhee, Nampa Christian, Parma and two-time defending Idaho 5A boys state champion Rocky Mountain, Wyoming powerhouses Star Valley and Jackson as well as Bear River from Utah and Nevada’s Elko. The two-time defending Idaho 4A state champion Preston girls, who made DyeStat.com’s preseason Northwest region rankings, are also registered. IdahoSports.com will also be broadcasting the meet.
“Rocky has registered over 100 athletes,” McMurtrey said. “I’m excited to see how Star Valley’s boys do against Rocky’s boys.”
The meet will still have varsity A and B boys and girls divisions, which are separated by school size (B for Idaho 3A and smaller, A for Idaho 4A and bigger), as well as junior varsity A and B boys and girls. Participation has grown so much in the junior varsity A division that there will be staggered starts to accommodate the number of runners. The first wave of the girls junior varsity A race will start at 3 p.m. with the second wave starting at 3:15, while the first wave of boys junior varsity A will start at 3:45 p.m. with the second wave following at 4 p.m.
“When we saw the numbers of well over 400 in that JV boys race, we said we’ve gotta do something,” McMurtrey said. “I think it’ll work out well. The Vector Timing system (Sugar-Salem head cross country coach) Brett (Hill) has, he’ll be able to keep us on schedule.”
Schmidt said Skyline’s Nelah Roberts and Marina Renna are registered in the seeded girls race and as of Tuesday upon checking the entries, North Fremont’s Corbin Johnston is registered for the seeded boys race. McMurtrey said some of I.F.’s boys will compete in the seeded race. He added that senior Luke Athay, who is still gradually recovering and working back from the stress fracture surgery he had in December, toed the starting line in the junior varsity division at last week’s Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs and ran part of the course as a workout. Going to a starting line for the first time in 16 months is ‘a big hurdle’ overcome along the way to Athay’s biggest goal of completing a 5k without pain, McMurtrey said. Ultimately, he said Athay is making the decisions on when to race and if/how soon he will complete an entire 5k course.
Schmidt said the course is the same it has been in recent seasons, although McMurtrey pointed out that the tree that for years has been within sight of the starting line and in the middle of the course got blown over in a recent wind storm. The stump is still there, but it will be marked by cones.
The meet begins Friday at Freeman Park with the junior varsity B girls race at 11 a.m. followed by junior varsity B boys at 11:30 a.m., varsity B girls at noon, varsity B boys at 12:30, seeded girls at 1 p.m., seeded boys at 1:30 p.m., varsity A girls at 2 p.m., varsity A boys at 2:30 p.m., junior varsity A girls staggered starts at 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. and junior varsity A boys staggered starts at 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Following the high school 5k races, there will be 2,600 meter middle school races: JV girls at 4:30 p.m., JV boys at 4:50 p.m., varsity girls at 5:10 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:30 p.m.
