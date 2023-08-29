Skyline’s Nelah Roberts and Marina Renna go back a long way.
They have been cross country and track teammates since seventh grade. Renna remembers one of their earliest races together: the 800 meters at the city-wide track meet done for sixth graders in Idaho Falls.
“(Nelah) got first, I got second,” Renna said. “It was the first time I ran competively.”
They have also attended the same schools--Temple View Elementary, Eagle Rock Middle School and Skyline High School--although some distant memories aren’t quite as clear.
“I honestly don’t remember you in middle school,” Roberts said.
“That’s OK,” Renna said with a laugh.
Now they are coming to grips with being seniors. Roberts was reminded how much time has passed upon rediscovering a photo from her freshman season that was taken with now graduated teammates Sariah Harrison and Raegan Hart. Renna, however, is reminded at every practice.
“It’s kind of crazy because it really seems like it was just yesterday that it was my freshman year and I was fumbling along trying to keep up with the drills,” Renna said. “Now I’m a senior leading the drills.”
Their medal collections also mark the passing of time. They both medaled as freshmen--Roberts claimed the 4A individual state title while Renna finished 19th--to help Skyline win a program first girls cross country state championship and Roberts went on to win the girls 1,600 and 3,200 titles at the 4A state track championships.
Sophomore year brought them completely opposite experiences. Roberts repeated as 4A girls cross country individual state champion for the state runner-up Grizz, became eastern Idaho’s first girl qualifier for the EastBay (formerly Footlocker) Cross Country National Championships, received Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award for girls cross country, repeated as 4A girls 1,600 and 3,200 state champion, tied eastern Idaho’s all-time best in the 1,600 (4:58.06), ran an all-time eastern Idaho best and Idaho No. 3 all-time 3,200 (10:30.63) and competed at Nike Outdoor Nationals. Renna missed her sophomore state cross country meet with strep throat and her sophomore state track meet with a stress fracture.
Junior year took them to new heights. Roberts took 18 days off last October to prevent an overtraining injury, won a third consecutive 4A girls cross country individual state title in an all-time east Idaho best 17:31.8 for the state runner-up Grizz and become eastern Idaho’s first girl qualifier for Nike Cross Nationals while Renna placed third at the 4A state meet. At state track in May, Roberts won her third consecutive 4A 1,600 and 3,200 state titles and placed fourth in the 800 while Renna placed fifth in the 1,600 in a personal best 5:17.47 and fourth in the 3,200 in a personal best 11:24.39. Both girls contributed to Skyline’s first girls track state championship since 1993.
Their experiences have shaped their hopes for this season. Roberts said a ‘rough’ junior track season has given her motivation.
“I really want to become the first (Idaho) girl to win four state championships,” Roberts said. “I’ve said this the last two years, but I really want to get top 10 at (Nike Cross) Nationals.”
Renna is gunning for something only three eastern Idaho girls--Roberts, Harrison and Thunder Ridge’s Courtney Earl--have done: breaking 18 minutes for a 5k. Her personal best is 18:20.
“That would be super cool,” Renna said. “I definitely want to do really well at state. I wasn’t super thrilled with my state time last year.”
Skyline head coach Sean Schmidt said both girls have had moments where ‘running was a terrible thing.’ Two words he said to Roberts at last year’s Inland Empire Challenge in Lewiston, where Roberts placed third, stand out.
“’Just finish,’’’ he recalled. “That helped her.”
Schmidt also had advice for Renna as she returned to competition following stress fracture recovery. After 2022 track districts, she didn’t run for six weeks and wore a boot. Upon resuming running, doctor’s orders limited her to half a mile a day a few times a week.
After totaling 26 miles for all of summer 2022, she ran 27 miles her first week of cross country practice. Schmidt told her she’d be able to run a full 5k with no issues by the Bob Firman Invitational in late September. He was right.
“We met with her parents (after her sophomore year) and asked, what do we need to do to get better, to heal?” Schmidt said. “We did the right thing.”
Renna said she leaned on her faith during stress fracture recovery.
“It was a lot of prayer, more anxiety and more prayer,” Renna said. “I kind of had this sense of peace.”
Reflecting on their experiences--shared and separate--brings perspective. Roberts said running has given her mental strength.
“More than anything, I feel like that type of grit will carry over into other aspects of my life,” Roberts said. “I’m hoping it prepares me for the future in college. That’s huge. It’s not something a lot of people can say they had an opportunity to do.”
Renna said she has gained work ethic, time management and genuine joy from running.
“It wasn’t until I got to high school that I really enjoyed the sport,” Renna said. “It’s something I never thought would happen.”
“I completely agree,” Roberts added.
Renna said being teammates with Roberts has made her better.
“If Nelah had been on a different team and I had been the fastest at Skyline, I probably would’ve slacked off,” Renna said. “It definitely was better to be on the same team. She’s pushed me and I hope I’ve pushed her too.”
