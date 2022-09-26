nelah Roberts runs bob firman
Buy Now

Skyline’s Nelah Roberts races down the final stretch of the Bob Firman Cross Country elite race at Eagle Island Park on Saturday.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

EAGLE — A few hours before winning the Emotion Bowl, Skyline’s cross country team collected three trophies and some impressive medals Saturday at the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island Park outside of Boise.

The meet, which drew more than 140 teams from the Southwest, Northwest and California, took place for the first time since 2019.

Recommended for you