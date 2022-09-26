EAGLE — A few hours before winning the Emotion Bowl, Skyline’s cross country team collected three trophies and some impressive medals Saturday at the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island Park outside of Boise.
The meet, which drew more than 140 teams from the Southwest, Northwest and California, took place for the first time since 2019.
In the girls elite race, which included national caliber teams Boise and Great Oak (Calif.), Skyline junior Nelah Roberts placed second in a new personal best and new all-time eastern Idaho best 17:46.5 and teammate and fellow junior Marina Renna was 12th in a personal best 18:55.7. Both received medals and backpacks for placing in the top 20.
Roberts was especially excited for Renna, who broke the 19-minute barrier for the first time at the meet and is enjoying good health this season.
“It’s so awesome to see her progression all year,” Roberts said. “I think I speak for both of us when I say we’re both grateful. Marina has been out off and on over the last year with sickness and injury. A huge part of running is not being injured and being able to perform your best.”
Roberts’ second-place finish is the best ever for an eastern Idaho girl at the meet, and the first top-10 finish on record. Idaho’s two-time defending 4A individual girls cross country champion had eagerly awaited her chance to run at the meet, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, and said she knew she would be pushed at such a large meet.
“My coaches have kind of prepped me on who was gonna be the fastest, who I could stick by,” Roberts said. “Top five was my goal the whole time. I went out how I normally did, just kind of caught girls as I went.”
Roberts mingled with the other runners for a long time in the finish area, speaking with girls she attended running camps with over the summer. She also finally met Boise junior Samantha Smith, who finished fourth on Saturday in 18:00.1. Roberts said she believes Saturday was the first time she got to race Smith, who splits time between Boise’s girls soccer and cross country teams and is also an accomplished Nordic skier. Smith flew out Sunday to join the U.S. national team before it leaves to play in the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup in October in India.
Smith was ahead of Roberts for the entire first mile Saturday.
“I think as long as me and the Boise girls have been racing, I think this is the first race where we’ve all three run the same race,” Roberts said, referring to Smith and Smith’s teammate Allie Bruce. “I’ve actually talked to Allie quite a bit. I’ve just always seen their names and their times.”
Skyline claimed the freshman girls team title with a score of 52, the boys varsity Division I team title with a score of 152 and placed third in the freshman boys race with a score of 156.
Skyline’s freshman girls had one medalist, Emma Harrison in 18th place in 21:21, but had four total top-40 finishers. Both the boys and girls varsity Division I races, which were for larger classification schools, were split into two sections due to the number of teams registered but final results were merged. The Grizz won the title with five boys finishing in the top 50, led by Nathan Meldrum’s 25th place time of 16:41.1.
Skyline had two medalists in the freshman boys race: Alexander Renna (third place in 16:58.1) and Kaleb Mickelsen (13th place in 17:31.7).
Thunder Ridge’s Brilee Galbraith also medaled in the freshman girls race with sixth place in 20:47.6 and Bonneville senior Andrew Romanchenko (10th in 16:25.5) and Rigby sophomore Payton Bird (19th in 16:35.9) medaled in the boys varsity Division I race.
District 6 also had two other individual winners and two other third place trophies Saturday. Thunder Ridge junior Courtney Earl won the girls varsity Division I individual title in 18:29.6 and her teammates, senior Macie Chugg (16th place in 19:55.8) and junior Savanah Hawkes (17th in 19:58.5), also medaled. Other local Division I medalists were Idaho Falls senior Elanor Eddington (seventh in 19:10), Rigby senior Rachel Nelson (15th in 19:54.3), Bonneville junior Kennedy Kunz (13th in 19:50.9), and Idaho Falls senior Allie Lemons (20th in 20:00.3). Upon merging team scores through the two sections, Idaho Falls placed third with a score of 152, 10 points ahead of fourth-place Thunder Ridge.
In the boys varsity Division II race, which consisted of 3A schools and smaller, North Fremont sophomore Corbin Johnston added another impressive win to his season by claiming the individual title in a personal best 15:56.4. It is his first sub-16 minute time. Challis sophomore Garrett Hunt finished second in a personal best 16:17. Sugar-Salem sophomore Dylan Ball (fifth in 16:26.5), North Fremont senior Zack Johnston (seventh in 16:29.5), Firth junior Levi Robbins (14th in 16:43.8) and Sugar-Salem junior Mason Smith (16th in 16:54.1) also medaled.
In the girls varsity Division II race, Salmon placed third with a score of 156, nine points ahead of fourth-place Sugar-Salem. District 6 medalists were Firth sophomore Kynzie Nielson (sixth in 19:29.6), Challis sophomore Taylor Redick (eighth in 20:01.6), South Fremont junior Mckenzie Winegar (13th in 20:20.4), Butte County junior Alayna Babcock (15th in 20:31.7) and Salmon sophomore Brylin Bills (11th in 20:37).