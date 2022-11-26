In August, Nelah Roberts said her two biggest goals for her junior cross country season were injury prevention and becoming more of a team leader as an upperclassman.
She fulfilled those goals and held herself accountable for those goals during a challenging 18-day stretch in October.
On Sept. 24 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise, she ran 17:46.5 to place second in the girls elite race of the Bob Firman Invitational--the best ever finish for a District 6 girl--in a meet that took place for the first time since 2019. Two days later during two minute drills at Skyline's practice, something felt off.
"The first four were OK, then the last four I remember thinking, 'I think I'm getting injured,'" Roberts said. "It was such a weird feeling. I told coach. I never got better throughout the week. It didn't hurt when I was walking, but it hurt as soon as I started running."
After placing third in 18:18 on Oct. 1 at the Inland Empire Championships in Lewiston on the state meet course, she reached a tough decision with her parents and coaches. She was on the verge of an overtraining injury, and it would be wise to rest for districts and state.
"We'd bumped up her miles just a little bit," longtime Skyline head coach Sean Schmidt said. "I think that was probably not the best thing we could have done with the intensity we were running. It caused her to feel sluggish. We said, 'Let's take a break and see what happens.' I see too many kids burned out from running by the time they get to college. I don't want to burn her out."
Those 18 days were difficult, but the decision paid off. She repeated as 4A District 6 girls individual champion on Oct. 19, contributed to Skyline's second-place team finish by winning her third consecutive 4A state title on Oct. 29 in Lewiston in a personal best (and all-time eastern Idaho best) 17:31.8 and placed second at Nike Cross Northwest Regionals in 17:49.8 on Nov. 12 at Eagle Island to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) in December in Portland.
Roberts is one of eight Idaho girls to win three career individual cross country state titles since the first girls state meet in 1974. She continues to do what has never been done before in eastern Idaho--even after pressing pause--and she is the Post Register's All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Roberts missed two meets in October, but she traveled with Skyline to support her teammates. She took a class this fall led by Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk called Captains Club, in which Grizz sports teams captains meet every week. Topics included being a servant leader, keeping emotions in check and staying calm in stressful situations.
"A servant leader takes the initiative. You're willing to do the not so fun stuff," Roberts said. "Another big topic was being an example. That was especially important at the start of races. A lot of girls would cry before races. As a leader, you have to be that reassuring person."
She also applied those topics to herself during an uncertain 18 days. She said she is the type of runner who likes to finish every workout knowing she put everything into it, but only she can recognize when something feels off.
"Even though it's really tough, you kind of have to know it will work out," Roberts said. "Kind of just trusting in God and that things will play out how they're supposed to."
Schmidt said he and Roberts are grateful for the three state titles, and each of them have felt different because they had their own set of circumstances. They both said coming back from 18 days off and Pocatello's Bailey Bird chasing her at state made Roberts' third title her most hard fought one yet.
"She's blessed and I'm blessed that we've been able to do this," Schmidt said.
Roberts is preparing for NXN on Dec. 3, where she has set a 'lofty goal' of a top-10 finish. Last year, she and Idaho Falls' Luke Athay competed at EastBay Nationals in San Diego. Thunder Ridge assistant coach Katie Ellis said it is exciting to see the sport growing in Idaho and the opportunities becoming available as a result, and she hopes more kids will want to participate.
"I hope we get more kids and more girls seeing that it's something they can be capable of too," Ellis said.
Roberts said she has thought about younger eyes watching her, and she hopes she won't be the last to do what she does.
"I can't wait to see who the next best runner will be in east Idaho," Roberts said. "I feel like cross country is kind of an underrated sport, just with the amount of opportunities it provides and how beneficial it is to life in general, how to push yourself mentally and the people you can meet. I hope younger girls are watching me and see how much you can do and that cross country is a really cool sport."
