Skyline’s Nelah Roberts is not shy about the fact she loves to run hills.
Idaho Falls’ Freeman Park has plenty of hills, and its 5k cross country course has been good to the Skyline senior.
A two-time Tiger-Grizz Invitational varsity A girls individual champion, Roberts won the new Tiger-Grizz varsity girls seeded race Friday in a sizzling 18:37.2, building upon an early lead and extending it as she navigated the familiar turns and climbs. That time was her fastest ever at Freeman, beating her own all-time District 6 girls Freeman Park best 18:44.2 from the 2021 4A District 6 championships.
Skyline ran a five-mile loop on Wednesday, which Roberts credited for preparing for Friday.
“The 5-mile loop, it has these intermittent hills along Grandview and Pancheri,” Roberts said. “I was super confident going into this.”
Roberts now owns the No. 2 fastest girls time at Freeman Park behind 2020 Mountain View graduate Lexy Halladay’s 18:19.3 from her Tiger-Grizz victory in 2016. Halladay, whose married name is Lowry, is now a senior at BYU.
Ironically, Roberts was leaving right after Tiger-Grizz to make an official visit to BYU.
“Lexy is such an inspiration to me,” Roberts said. “I was hoping to break her (course) record. I’m sure I’ll see her.”
Friday was Roberts’ first race of the season. She was on the verge of an overtraining injury last season, something she wants to avoid this fall.
“I just started doing hard workouts a couple weeks ago,” said Roberts, whose weekly mileage is currently 45. “I really want to go to (Nike Cross) Nationals again.”
Rocky Mountain won the girls seeded team title with a score of 58 while fellow District 3 school Timberline was second with 63. Thunder Ridge’s Courtney Earl and Klarisa Earl placed third and eighth, respectively, in 19:41.7 and 19:52.1 and Roberts’ Skyline teammate Marina Renna was ninth in 20:18.5. Shelley’s Savannah Ivins (12th in 20:33.3), South Fremont’s Sage Lyon (15th in 20:35.8) and Madison’s Miriam Moldenhauer (19th in 20:55.8) also medaled for District 6.
Leading District 6 in the boys seeded race was North Fremont junior Corbin Johnston in second place with 16:36.4. In a race with numerous 5A and 4A athletes, including three Boise schools, Johnston was the lone 2A runner.
“I knew there was gonna be really good competition,” Johnston said. “I just planned to stick with the top guy and get a fast time.”
Defending 2A boys individual state champion, Johnston had moved up into second place by the time he reached the hill behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Friday was his first time breaking 17 minutes at Freeman.
“I’m happy with my time,” he said.
Among Johnston’s big goals for this season is to beat his personal best (15:21.3) and to do well at Nike Cross Northwest Regionals, a qualifying meet for Nike Cross Nationals.
“I definitely want to get state champion again,” Johnston said. “I also want to get a good place at NXR.”
Rocky Mountain junior Cody Lucas won the seeded boys race in 16:15.3 to lead the Grizzlies to the team title with a score of 37 points. Madison’s Kyler Brooks (eighth in 16:55.2), Thunder Ridge’s Samuel Spencer (ninth in 17:00.3), Idaho Falls’ Marshall Sloan (10th in 17:01.2), Thunder Ridge’s Bowen Brendle (15th in 17:12.4), Skyline’s Alexander Renna (18th in 17:13) and Rigby’s Payton Bird (20th in 17:13.4) joined Johnston as District 6 medalists.
Like Roberts, Freeman Park continued to treat West Jefferson’s Bella Spencer well. A freshman, Spencer won the varsity B girls race in 20:17.8 to bring her career total to four Tiger-Grizz gold medals. She won Tiger-Grizz three times as a middle schooler on a 2,600 meter course.
“I really like it,” Spencer said of Freeman Park. “It’s really pretty and the grass is good for fast times.”
A member of a running family, Spencer began entering fun runs at five and six years old and is following in the footsteps of older siblings Elizabeth (West Jefferson class of 2021), Hyrum (West Jefferson class of 2022) and Daniel (current West Jefferson senior). Spencer’s best time so far in her young high school career is 19:53.7, and she is aiming to break 19 this season.
“I want to try and get 18:45,” she said. “That’s my hope.”
Defending 2A state runner-up Ririe edged defending 2A state champion Soda Springs 55-64 to win the varsity B girls team title, getting medals from Lucy Boone (third in 20:40.3), Liza Boone (fourth in 21:08.3), Lauren Robson (12th in 22:05.4) and Jayci Baxter (20th in 22:28.7). Firth’s Kynzie Nielson (second in 20:31.5), Sugar-Salem’s Janyja Jackson (fifth in 21:19.9), Leadore’s Azelynn Jones (13th in 22:06.6), Butte County’s Alayna Babcock (14th in 22:09.1), Salmon’s Brylin Bills (16th in 22:18.7), Sugar-Salem’s Mckenzie Bean (17th in 22:21.1) and Sugar-Salem’s Hailey Dalling (18th in 22:24.4) also medaled.
Idaho Falls sophomore Jaycee Jensen led District 6 finishers in the varsity A girls race, placing third over Jerome’s Isabella Beilke in a photo finish. She chatted afterward with the winner, Saylor Erickson of Twin Falls, exchanging congratulations and embraces.
“I met Saylor at a Utah State running camp this summer,” Jensen said. “When I saw she was in the lead, I wanted to stick with her.”
Jensen placed 39th in varsity A last year. She had much to be proud of Friday, passing people in the latter sections of the race to move into the top five.
“This means a lot,” Jensen said. “I wanted to get into the top 10. Last year, I didn’t get close to the top 20.”
Jensen and teammates Tess Eddington (10th in 21:30) and Rachel Hales (16th in 21:43.3) medaled for the Tigers, who placed second with 111 points. Twin Falls won the varsity A girls team title with 37 points. Bonneville’s Kennedy Kunz (ninth in 21:28.7), Rigby’s Olivia Sullivan (14th in 21:36.6) and Bonneville’s Diana Peterson (19th in 21:49.6) also medaled.
Bonneville’s Asher Stringam (fourth in 17:33.9), Bonneville’s Giryan Jones (10th in 17:53.1), Skyline’s McGuire Gitthens (12th in 17:57), Shelley’s Bowen Maynard (14th in 17:59.2) and Rigby’s Jonas Porter (16th in 18:10.6) medaled in the varsity A boys race. Rocky Mountain won the varsity A boys title with 93 points.
Teton had four medalists and won the varsity B boys team title 76-92 over Sugar-Salem. Sugar-Salem’s Dylan Ball (second, 17:11.8), Teton’s Zane Lindquist (third, 17:16.7), Firth’s Levi Robbins (fourth, 17:28.6), South Fremont’s Hyrum Rupp (ninth, 18:21), Teton’s Gideon Wilson (10th, 18:28.7), Sugar-Salem’s Mason Smith (11th, 18:29), South Fremont’s Tyce Poulsen (15th, 18:45.8), Teton’s Garrett Wilson (16th, 18:47) and Teton’s Tyson Marcum (17th, 18:56.3) medaled for District 6.
