Nelah Roberts at xc nationals

Skyline’s Nelah Roberts placed 24th at Nike Cross Nationals at Portland, Ore..

 Courtesy photo

Skyline’s Nelah Roberts ended her junior cross country season by competing against the nation’s best high school runners, exploring the Nike World Headquarters and meeting Nike sponsored professional athletes.

Roberts spent last weekend in Portland for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN), which brings the top two boys and girls teams and top five boys and girls individuals from eight regional qualifying meets across the U.S. to one final championship meet at Glendoveer Golf Course. Saturday was the first NXN to take place since 2019 due to COVID-19.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.