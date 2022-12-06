Skyline’s Nelah Roberts ended her junior cross country season by competing against the nation’s best high school runners, exploring the Nike World Headquarters and meeting Nike sponsored professional athletes.
Roberts spent last weekend in Portland for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN), which brings the top two boys and girls teams and top five boys and girls individuals from eight regional qualifying meets across the U.S. to one final championship meet at Glendoveer Golf Course. Saturday was the first NXN to take place since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Roberts placed 24th in Saturday’s NXN girls race in 17:45.1, the second fastest time of her career and second fastest all-time girls 5k for eastern Idaho. There were 198 girls registered for the race, and Roberts was the second Northwest finisher.
“We were all kind of talking about it the whole time: these are literally the best runners all together in one place,” Roberts said Sunday by phone. “It’s very surreal.”
NXN has been known for cold, rainy conditions in recent years, but Saturday was dry, windy and about 40 degrees. Roberts moved up from 33rd place at the 2.6k mark to 28th at two miles in to 26th at 4k and finally 24th at the finish.
“I’m definitely used to the cold and the wind,” said Roberts, who in November placed third at Nike Cross Northwest Regionals at Eagle Island State Park to become eastern Idaho’s first NXN girls qualifier. “The race started out super fast kind of like I expected. I just tried to hold on. I probably started out like 50th. I kept telling myself, ‘pass people, pass people.’ Lily Cridge (from the Midwest) was one of the girls I was with a lot of the time. The end had a pretty brutal hill. I finally got two or three girls at the very end. I felt like I definitely did give it my all.”
She and 2020 Thunder Ridge graduate Stetson Moss are District 6’s lone NXN qualifiers. Moss placed 17th at NXN in 2017 and 11th in 2018.
While Roberts was pleased with her finish, it also gave her motivation.
“I was three spots from All-American, which I was pretty disappointed in, but it’s a goal for next year,” Roberts said.
A runner familiar to Roberts and to Idaho took second place in Saturday’s boys race. Danny Simmons, who ran his first two years of high school cross country and track at Salmon before moving back to his family’s home state of Utah this summer, moved up from 38th place at 1.3k to finish second in 14:51.7 and help his new team American Fork place fifth with 173 points. Idaho’s 2021 2A boys individual cross country state champion, Simmons was the only underclassman in the top 10 finishers and Saturday was his third sub-15 minute time this season.
“I saw him finish and I was like, ‘No way! That’s Danny,’” said Roberts, Idaho’s three-time 4A girls individual cross country state champion. “He’s an amazing runner.”
Roberts said she became acquainted with the four other Northwest individual girls qualifiers over the weekend, as well as individual qualifiers from other regions. A year ago, she was in San Diego for Eastbay Nationals (formerly known as Footlocker Nationals and now rebranded as Champs Sports Cross Country Championships). Eastbay has 40 girls and 40 boys participants every year, whereas NXN has close to 400 total runners.
“The different between NXN and Eastbay was the amount of people,” Roberts said. “The (qualifying) teams definitely made a difference. They were kind of their own little groups. I mostly hung out with the Northwest girls, but we ate dinner with the Midwest and Heartland girls.”
NXN runners also visited Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, where they had access to the Michael Johnson Track, a five-lane track surrounded by trees, and participated in question and answer sessions with Nike runners. Roberts met Cole Hocker, Grant Fisher and Elise Cranny among others.
“It was very well done and very well organized,” Roberts said.
Nike also created customized lockers, uniforms and jackets for NXN runners.
Roberts said her parents Eric and Kynda, siblings Harrison, Adria and Davis, as well as her uncle’s family from Portland and Skyline head cross country coach Sean Schmidt and his wife Shannon attended NXN. They all cheered loud enough for her to hear during the race.
“That’s great at a national meet,” she said.
Rest is next on the agenda for Roberts, who said she is ready for a break.
“I think I’m gonna take the rest of December off,” she said. “I think I might do Simplot (Games) in February to get back into racing a little bit. Especially now that I’m getting noticed by teams and stuff, track is going to play a lot into recruiting.”
