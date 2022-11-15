Eagle Island State Park continues to be good to Skyline’s Nelah Roberts, evident by her latest finish that secured a trip to a national championship cross country meet.
The junior finished third in 17:49.8 in Saturday’s girls championship race of the Nike Northwest Regional Championships, a meet which draws runners from Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska. Upon finishing among the top five individuals at an NXR meet, Roberts has qualified for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN), which will take place for the first time since 2019 and is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore.
Idaho’s three-time defending 4A girls individual cross country state champion and the only District 6 girl to break the 18-minute barrier multiple times for a 5k, Roberts is the only District 6 girl to ever qualify for a national championship cross country meet. Perhaps more impressive is that this is not the first time she has achieved this feat. A year ago, she qualified for the Eastbay National Cross Country Championships (formerly Footlocker Nationals) in San Diego, ultimately placing 20th. Roberts joins 2020 Thunder Ridge graduate Stetson Moss, who competed in back-to-back NXN boys races in 2017 and 2018, as District 6 NXN qualifiers.
Roberts said she is especially grateful to have qualified for Nike Cross Nationals after facing an overtraining injury in early October, which prompted her to take time off until the 4A District 6 championship meet on Oct. 19. She took no time off after winning the 4A state meet in a personal best (and new all-time eastern Idaho best) 17:31.8 on Oct. 29, turning her focus to preparing for NXR Northwest and qualifying for NXN.
Hitting pause paid off for her, mentally and physically, and Roberts said NXR and NXN have been on her mind for months.
“Being a little injured and the setback, it’s kind of been unreal to how healthy I’ve been and be able to qualify,” Roberts said Sunday by phone. “It will be super interesting to compare Eastbay and NXN. From before the season started, I wanted to peak for NXR, so I knew I had to have that extra month of training. I was mentally prepared the whole time.”
Competing at Eagle Island for the first time since Sept. 24, where she placed second in the Bob Firman Invitational girls elite race in 17:46.5, Roberts grabbed a spot in the lead pack of Saturday’s race and faced tight, fast competition for the duration as runners jostled for position. She said it was not until the runners reached the beach that a gap began to form between members of the lead group and the eventual winner, Anna Callahan from Sammamish, Wash. Callahan, who won in 17:35.9, also attends a high school called Skyline.
“I never led but at one point, I was at the very front of the group,” Roberts said. “The girl who won pulled ahead pretty early on. I was third, then fourth and fifth. (Boise High’s) Allie Bruce was in front of me at one point.”
Roberts passed Emily Wisniewski of Corvallis, Ore., in the final straightaway to finish third. Wisniewski had been ahead of Roberts for the final mile and a half until the last straightaway.
Roberts got to meet the other individual qualifiers as they completed their paperwork for NXN. She said she is looking forward to visiting the Nike Campus before the meet. NXN also brings in professional runners sponsored by Nike and provides customized uniforms for qualifying high school runners and teams. The top two boys and girls teams and top five boys and girls individuals from eight Nike Cross regional meets in November automatically qualify for NXN, with additional teams and individuals receiving at-large bids to be determined by the NXN committee on a later date.
“The gear is definitely what I’m most looking forward to,” Roberts said. “I don’t even think I’ve ever been to Portland. It will be really cool to see the Nike campus and meet new girls. One of my favorite things is getting to meet people from all over.”
Roberts also contributed to a 10th place team finish for the Skyline girls on Saturday with 266 points. The top 10 boys and girls teams received a plaque. Summit (Ore.), the 2018 NXN champions and 2019 NXN runners-up, won Saturday’s girls championship race with a score of 58 and Jesuit (Ore.) was second with 77. On the boys side, Crater (Ore.) won the championship race with with 75 points and had an individual champion in Tyrone Gorze (course record 14:51.6) and Jesuit (Ore.) was second with 101 points.
“Coach said that was probably the highest his girls have finished (at NXR),” Roberts said.
Roberts said she is especially grateful to her parents for their encouragement, support and guidance this season, particularly in October when she hit pause. They will travel to Oregon to support her, as will Skyline head cross country coach Sean Schmidt.
“My family has definitely been the rock of my running this whole season,” Roberts said. “I’ve been talking to girls from other schools and how their parents put pressure on them. My parents have never been like that. I’m so, so lucky to have them.”
Joining Roberts in the top 40 of the girls championship race was Thunder Ridge’s Courtney Earl in 23rd place (18:44.5) and Roberts’ teammate Marina Renna in 33rd (18:57.8). In the boys open invitational races, North Fremont’s Corbin Johnston was eighth in the merged results of five sections with his time of 16:09.1. The Skyline boys placed third with 266 points upon merging the five sections of boys open invitational results, led by Aiden Hardy’s time of 16:25.7 and 23rd place overall finish. Teton’s Zane Lindquist was 33rd in merged results in 16:30.6. Bonneville’s Alivia Johnson was 25th overall in the merged results of the three sections of girls open invitational races with a time of 19:36.7, while Rigby’s Hannah Clarke was 36th overall (19:49.8) and Idaho Falls’ Elanor Eddington was 39th overall (19:52.8) in merged results.
