Skyline runners and coaches pose with their 10th-place trophy from theNike Northwest Regional Championships.

Eagle Island State Park continues to be good to Skyline’s Nelah Roberts, evident by her latest finish that secured a trip to a national championship cross country meet.

The junior finished third in 17:49.8 in Saturday’s girls championship race of the Nike Northwest Regional Championships, a meet which draws runners from Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska. Upon finishing among the top five individuals at an NXR meet, Roberts has qualified for Nike Cross Nationals (NXN), which will take place for the first time since 2019 and is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore.


