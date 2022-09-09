Conditions probably couldn't have been better for Friday's Tiger-Grizz Cross Country Invitational at Freeman Park, with temps in the mid-70s, blue skies, and hundreds of the state's top runners ready to gage their early-season readiness.
Skyline's Nelah Roberts, one runner who doesn't seem to worry about conditions or much of anything really, rolled to her second-straight Tiger-Grizz title in the Varsity A race (5A, 4A runners), clocking 19.08.9 and giving her four wins in four races this season.
The time was a season best and 26 seconds faster than her winning time last year.
"It was all right," Roberts said of her performance, adding she's training differently to avoid plateauing this season.
The junior has been at the top of her game the past two years, already claiming back-to-back 4A state titles, and said she's added more miles to her training in hopes of keeping up endurance throughout the year.
One goal is to run faster times than a year ago on certain courses as a way to measure her development. She's done that the last two weeks at the Cardinal Classic and Tiger-Grizz.
Of course the sprawling course at Freeman Park does have its advantages.
"Tiger is super fun," Roberts said. "Most teams from eastern Idaho I pretty much know everyone. We run this course for practice so I know it well."
Thunder Ridge junior Courtney Earl finished second in the Varsity A race, running a season best 19:39.
She's been second behind Roberts in all three races this season and was second in last year's Tiger-Grizz race.
"I was trying to keep her in my sights," Earl said, adding her time was just off a PR.
Tiger-Grizz brings out the best in competition, especially among east Idaho runners.
"There's more fast runners to compete with," she said.
The Skyline girls finished third behind 5A Rocky Mountain and 4A Preston. Thunder Ridge was fourth, followed by Idaho Falls in fifth place.
The Grizzlies' Marina Renna was out front early with Roberts and finished third.
North Fremont's Corbin Johnston, who bested Soda Springs' Kayden Gentry by nearly 20 seconds to win the Varsity B race (3A,2A, 1A), continues to be one of the area's top sophomore runners.
He finished fourth at last year's Tiger-Grizz, but improved his time by 33 seconds on Friday. Last year as a freshman, he peaked at the end of the season to finish second in districts and then placed third at state in a time of 16.12 to help the Huskies win their first 2A state title.
The team graduated two seniors, but returns a solid core of runners, led by Johnston and his brother Zack, who placed fourth on Friday.
"My first two races didn't go as planned, but this was definitely a good race to start off the early season," Corbin Johnston said.
Johnston stayed near the front of the pack and then started to pull away at about 4K. He said a year of experience has been invaluable heading into his sophomore year.
"I just have to know my competition and to know who I'm supposed to be with and what pace," he said.
Other impressive performance were Kynzie Nielson of Firth, who placed second in the Varsity B race. Sugar-Salem's Dylan Ball placed fourth in the B race to help lead the Diggers to the boys B team title.
Rocky Mountain's boys team scored 30 points in winning the A team title, with Idaho Falls coming in second with 64 points.
TIGER-GRIZZ INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Note: Full results at athletic.net
5K Varsity B
Teams: 1. Soda Spring 103 2. Malad 106 3. Ririe 108 4. Snake River 126 5. Salmon 138 6. Raft River 141 7. Teton 170 8. Sugar-Salem 172 9. South Fremont 212 10. Bear Lake 246 11. Firth 281 12. Grace 286 13. West Side 298 14. North Fremont 318 15. West Jefferson 437.
Individuals
1. Allie Black 20:08.9 (Raft River) 2. Kynzie Nielson 20:28.1 (Firth) 3. Brylin Bills 20:55.2 (Salmon) 4. Liza Boone 21:01.6 (Ririe) 5. Aubree Williams 21:06.1 (Declo) 6. Keziah Westover 21:17.3 (West Side) 7. Alayna Babcock 21:21.3 (Butte County) 8. Lucy Boone 21:27.7 (Ririe) 9. India Galloway 21:28.3 (Soda Springs) 10. Cally Coleman 21:34.0 (Malad).
5K Varsity A
Teams: 1. Rocky Mountain 71 2. Preston 73 3. Skyline 115 4. Thunder Ridge 154 5. Idaho Falls 158 6. Twin Falls 170 7. Pocatello 177 8. Highland 180 9. Rigby 206 10. Owyhee 245 11. Madison 307 12. Skyview 325 13. Burley 328 14. Mountain Home 341 15. Shelley 373 16. Blackfoot 406 17. Century 476 18. Hillcrest 479.
Individuals
1. Nelah Roberts 19:08.9 (Skyline) 2. Courtney Earl 19:39.2 (Thunder Ridge) 3. Marina Renna 19:54.1 (Skyline) 4. Bailey Bird 20:01.7 (Pocatello) 5. Gracie Buhrley 20:05.7 (Rocky Mountain) 6. Hailey Renzello 20:10.1 (Pocatello) 7. Faith Johnson 20:11.7 (Owyhee) 8. Kylene McCune 20:17.0 (Rocky Mountain) 9. Tenley Kirkbride 20:17.1 (Preston) 10. Brighton Heywood 20:21.6 (Rocky Mountain).
BOYS
Note: Full results at athletic.net
5K Varsity B
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 86 2. West Side 100 3. Snake River 144 4. North Fremont 148 5. Teton 149 6. South Fremont 151 7. Soda Springs 153 8. Grace 160 9. Firth 172 10. Malad 194 11. Ririe 253 12. Bear Lake 323 13. Salmon 335 14. Raft River 343 15. Leadore 387 16. West Jefferson 426.
Individuals
1. Corbin Johnston 17:01.2 (North Fremont) 2. Kayden Gentry 17:20.7 (Soda Springs) 3. Dylan Ball 17:30.6 (Sugar-Salem) 4. Zack Johnston 17:43.0 (North Fremont) 5. Levi Robbins 17:43.3 (Firth) 6. Bradyn Noreen 17:46.4 (West Side) 7. Mason Smith 17:52.1 (Sugar-Salem) 8. Zane Lindquist 17:54.6 (Teton) 9. Jacob Hammond 18:02.1 (Snake River) 10. Strider Perry 18:06.7 (Firth).
5K Varsity A
Teams: 1. Rocky Mountain 30 2. Idaho Falls 64 3. Skyline 121 4. Pocatello 168 5. Twin Falls 187 6. Burley 200 7. Highland 210 8. Rigby 225 9. Thunder Ridge 237 10. Owyhee 270 11. Madison 286 12. Preston 304 13. Blackfoot 318 14. Idaho Falls 348 15. Skyview 353 16. Shelley 403 17. Nampa 405 18. Mountain Home 570 19. Hillcrest 571 20. Century 579.
Individual
1. Landon Heemeyer 16:10.1 (Rocky Mountain) 2. Tyler Sainsbury 16:19.0 (Rocky Mountain) 3. Stockton Stevens 16:28.6 (Twin Falls) 4. Hunter Hill 16:43.8 (Rocky Mountain) 5. Keith Uitdewilligen 16:52.6 (Rocky Mountain) 6. Aaron Bradshaw 16:53.3 (Burley) 7. Samuel Visser 17:11.2 (Preston) 8. Joshua Duvall 17:13.1 (Rigby) 9. Russell Peck 17:17.3 (Pocatello) 10. Jaiden Liddle 17:18.2 (Idaho Falls).