Nelah Roberts at Tiger-Grizz XC 2022
Skyline's Nelah Roberts leads the pack in the 4A and 5A division Friday during the Tiger/Grizz Cross-Country Invitational at Freeman Park.

 By PAT SUTPHIN prsports@postregister.com

Conditions probably couldn't have been better for Friday's Tiger-Grizz Cross Country Invitational at Freeman Park, with temps in the mid-70s, blue skies, and hundreds of the state's top runners ready to gage their early-season readiness.

Skyline's Nelah Roberts, one runner who doesn't seem to worry about conditions or much of anything really, rolled to her second-straight Tiger-Grizz title in the Varsity A race (5A, 4A runners), clocking 19.08.9 and giving her four wins in four races this season.

