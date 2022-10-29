POCATELLO - Skyline coach Scott Berger said the team talked about a fast start in Friday's matchup with Bonneville, something that didn't happen two weeks ago when the Bees came away with a 16-13 win, handing the Grizzlies their only conference loss of the season.
The rematch was quite different as Skyline scored on its first five possessions to take a 35-0 lead into the break and came away with a 42-0 win
"Two weeks ago, hats off to them, we had a bad start," Berger said of the previous loss to Bonneville, noting the Bees scored early and the Grizzlies spent the rest of the game in scramble mode.
Skyline's offense looked sharp as quarterback Lachlan Haacke connected with Kenyon Sadiq on touchdowns of 33, 34 and 26 yards and Abrahn Silverio had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Bonneville quarterback Jacob Perez was pressured most of the game and the Bees were held to negative three yards of offense in the first half. Things didn't get much better for Bonneville (3-7) in the second half as Skyline forced two turnover on downs and a punt.
For Skyline, it was a good start to the playoff run as the Grizzlies chase a third 4A title. Berger also noted the team feels comfortable playing in Holt Arena and have had some memorable games in the dome.
Haacke finished 11 of 12 for 158 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 76 yards. Sadiq caught five passes for 96 yards.
The Grizzlies will host No. 7 seed Twin Falls in round two. Site and time to be determined.
SKYLINE 42, BONNEVILLE 0
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 --0
Skyline 14 21 7 0 -- 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
S - Kenyon Sadiq 33 pass from Lachlan Haacke (Jacob Demott kick), 7:18
S - Abrahn Silverio 5 run (Demott kick), 2:32
Second quarter
S -Silverio 3 run (Demott kick), 11:49
S - Sadiq 34 pass from Haacke (Demott kick), 7:10
S - Sadiq 26 pass from Haacke (Demott kick), 1:20
Third quarter
S -Hamilton Woodruff 8 pass from Haacke (Demott kick), 4:01
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Bonneville, Landon Taft 6-38, Jacob Perez 14-10, Tim Williams 2-(minus-5), Tanner Hart 1-2, RJ Woods 2-5, Anthem Dahlke 1-(minus-4), Caden Fabian 1-(minus-3). Skyline, Abrahm Silverio 14-39, Lachlan Haacke 4-76, Caden Taggart 4-21, Hamilton Woodruff 4-5, Amani Morel 2-1, Kenyon Sadiq 1-2, Wracer Collins 2-(minus-2).
