HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 1AD2 Rocky Mountain All-Conference team Nov 19, 2022

Watersprings' Jrew Plocher looks for yardage.

By PAUL LAMBERT
prsports@postregister.com

Rocky Mountain All-Conference Football

Player of the Year: Teague Matthews, Rockland
Defensive Player of the Year: Rusty Hatch, North Gem
Offensive Player of the Year: Teague Matthews, Rockland
Coach of the Year: Gerry Hunter, Rockland
Sportsmanship: North Gem

FIRST TEAM
Offense
Teague Matthews (QB, Rockland), Rusty Hatch (RB, North Gem), Cody Woodworth (RB, Rockland), Evan O'Brian (OL, North Gem), Bowdy Souza (OL, Watersprings), Landyn Remer (Watersprings), Brigham Permann (TE/Rec, Rockland), Gavin Permann (TE/Rec, Rockland), Brigham Permann (P, Rockland)

FIRST TEAM
Defense
David Jensen (DL, Rockland), Bowdie Souza (DL, Watersprings), Eli Hendrickson (DE, Rockland), Landyn Remer (DE, Watersprings), Cody Woodworth (LB, Rockland), Rusty Hatch (LB, North Gem), Brigham Permann (DB, Rockland), Jrew Plocher (DB, Watersprings), Brigham Permann (K, Rockland)
