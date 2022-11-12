3A District 6 All-Conference Football
Player of Year (MVP): Daniel Neal, SR, Sugar-Salem
Offensive POY: Thomas Heuseveldt, JR, Teton
Defensive POY: Kort Summers, SR, Sugar-Salem
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Bryce Johnson, SO, South Fremont
RB: Carson Harris, JR, Sugar-Salem
RB: Hunter Hobbs, SR, South Fremont
WR: Preston Stoddard, SR, South Fremont
WR: Ty Hirrlinger, SR, Sugar-Salem
WR: Ty Brown, JR, Teton
TE: Zac Dougherty, SR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Robbie McCashland, JR, Teton
OL: Conner Pehl, SR, South Fremont
OL: Ryan Bingham, JR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Kort Summers, SR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Max Clark, JR, South Fremont
Kicker: Mason Kinghorn, SR, Sugar-Salem
FIRST TEAM
Defense
LB: Carson Harris, JR, Sugar-Salem
LB: Tate Cutler, JR, Sugar-Salem
LB: Hunter Hobbs, SR, South Fremont
LB: Brody Hess, SR, Teton
DL: Kaden Summers, SR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Ryan Bingham, JR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Jake Allen, JR, Teton
DL: Jose Morillon, JR, South Fremont
DB: Preston Stoddard, SR, South Fremont
DB: Jarom Heuseveldt, SR, Teton
DB: Ty Hirrlinger, SR, Sugar-Salem
DB: Trevon Holman, SR, Sugar-Salem
Punter: Jarom Heuseveldt, SR, Teton
Specialist: Ashton Gunther, SR, Teton
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Jack Nelson, JR, Teton
RB: Josiah Bosco, JR, Sugar-Salem
RB: Jack Joyce, SO, Teton
WR: Tate Cutler, JR, Sugar-Salem
WR: Tanner Hawkes, SR, Sugar-Salem
WR: Brody Hess, SR, Teton
TE: Kolby Clark, SR, South Fremont
OL: Caden Dalling, JR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Andrew Chase, SR, Sugar-Salem
OL: Neilson Glascock, JR, South Fremont
OL: Jose Morillon, JR, South Fremont
OL: Jake Allen, JR, Teton
Defense
LB: Max Clark, JR, South Fremont
LB: Kolby Clark, SR, South Fremont
LB: Sam Gonzales, JR, Sugar-Salem
LB: Cach Harris, JR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Hadley Hill, JR, South Fremont
DL: Andrew Chase, SR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Ryley Williams, SR, Sugar-Salem
DL: Seth Stevens, JR, Teton
DB: Ryker Simmons, SR, South Fremont
DB: Thomas Heuseveldt, JR, Teton
DB: Josiah Bosco, JR, Sugar-Salem
DB: Ashton Gunther, SR, Teton
HONORABLE MENTION
Raiden Whitmore, JR, South Fremont
Carter Vining, SR, South Fremont
Skylar Forbush, JR, South Fremont
Tayson Gee, JR, South Fremont
Ammon Lee, JR, Sugar-Salem
Dawson McInelly, SO, Sugar-Salem
Luke Aldrich, SR, Sugar-Salem
Wes Jensen, SR, Sugar-Salem
Drake Wood, SR, Sugar-Salem
