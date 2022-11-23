Postseason accolades are dropping. Here’s the best of the best from the top 4A conference in the state.
4A District 6 All-Conference Football Team
Note: Players are selected by coaches.
Player of the Year: Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline
OFFENSE
Offensive Player of the Year: Javonte King, Blackfoot
FIRST TEAM
Receiver: Caden Taggart, Skyline; Deegan Hale, Blackfoot; Sheldon Nelson, Hillcrest.
Quarterback: Jaxon Grimmett, Blackfoot
Running back: Abrahn Silverio, Skyline; Anthem Dahlke, Bonneville; Ryker Clinger, Shelley; Caden Johnson, Shelley.
Offensive line: Brendan Rasmussen, Idaho Falls; Chris Portillo, Blackfoot; Emmett Felsted, Shelley; Teegan Capson, Blackfoot; Hunter Higham, Shelley.
Tight end: Michael Clegg, Shelley.
Return: Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline.
Kicker: Jacob Demott, Skyline.
Punter: Shawn Benson, Idaho Falls.
SECOND TEAM
Receiver: Cayon Allphiin, Shelley; Kort Murdoch, Idaho Falls; Taysin Kirkham, Idaho Falls; Cole Penniger, Hillcrest.
Quarterback: Lachlan Haacke, Skyline
Running back: Kort Capson, Blackfoot; Coltin Lyda, Idaho Falls; Kaden Kidman, Shelley.
Offensive line: Jake Peterson, Hillcrest; Carson Chatterton, Bonneville; Chaz Peterson, Shelley; Alex Nawrocki, Blackfoot; Atticus Fuhriman, Skyline.
Tight end: Drew Caldwell, Hillcrest.
Kicker: Thomas Endsley, Hillcrest.
Punter: Briggs Hansen, Bonneville.
HONORABLE MENTION
Receiver: Tayson Penigar, Hillcrest; Tim Williams, Bonneville; Taylor Cardon, Idaho Falls.
Quarterback: Peyton King, Hillcrest.
Running back: Braden Crystal, Hillcrest.
Offensive line: Carsin Anglin, Idaho Falls; Andrew Mihu, Hillcrest; David Montoya, Blackfoot; Jackson Schow, Idaho Falls; Jack Romander, Bonneville.
Tight end: Ben Morris, Hillcrest.
DEFENSE
Players of the Year: RJ Woods, Bonneville; Jacob Perez, Bonneville.
FIRST TEAM
Defensive line: Brendan Rasmussen, Idaho Falls; Braden Crystal, Hillcrest; Steven Sanders, Blackfoot; Trayden Henderson, Blackfoot.
Linebacker: Nick Walker, Blackfoot; Preston Aubrey, Blackfoot; Morgan Christenson, Hillcrest; Kohler Morgan, Skyline.
Defensive back: Deegan Hale, Blackfoot; Ian Galbreaith, Skyline; Ace Ferguson, Hillcrest; CJ Fielding, Shelley.
SECOND TEAM
Defensive line: Josh Luwallen, Shelley; Arik Blonquist, Skyline; Alex Gardena, Idaho Falls; Kaesen Smith, Skyline; Carsin Anglin, Idaho Falls.
Linebacker: Peter Molino, Idaho Falls; Jorge Cortez, Skyline; Luke Wray, Shelley; Koah Ta’aga Harrigfeld, Bonneville.
Defensive back: Anthem Dahlke, Bonneville; Tanner Hart, Bonneville; Connar Payne, Hillcrest; Coltin Lyda, Idaho Falls.
HONORABLE MENTION
Defensive line: Ben Hill, Shelley; Jory Anderson, Bonneville.
Linebacker: Austin Cannon, Shelley; Drew Caldwell, Hillcrest; Bryce Beck, Bonneville; Kort Johnson, Idaho Falls; Chance Wright, Shelley; Connar Meecham, Hillcrest.
Defensive back: Tyler Johnson, Blackfoot; Crew Searle, Skyline; Jake Murdock, Skyline; Braxton Battleson, Hillcrest; Ty Martinson, Bonneville; Kam Brugeman, Hillcrest; Ethan Meyer, Idaho Falls; Teegan Almond, Shelley, Brysin Gallegos, Blackfoot.
