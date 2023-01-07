A third consecutive state title, 4A state player of the year, Gatorade and MaxPreps state player of the year honors and a 4-star rating.
It’s was a pretty good year for Skyline receiver Kenyon Sadiq.
And did we mention signing with the University of Oregon?
“It was everything I wanted it to be,” Sadiq said of his senior season.
Add Post Register All-Area Player of the Year to the long list of accolades for Sadiq, who finished the season with 62 catches for 1,303 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran for 233 yards and four touchdowns. He also punted, played defense occasionally and even recovered a fumble and passed for a two-point conversion in the state championship game.
Sadiq was nearly unstoppable in the playoffs, recording 12 catches for 376 yards and seven touchdowns in the state semifinals and finals.
“He does it all,” Bonneville coach Bobby Romander said. “He blocks well, he’s fast, jumps high. There’s not too many weaknesses in his game.”
Senior year brought plenty of expectations for Skyline, and especially Sadiq, who rose through the recruiting ranks to become the top prospect in Idaho. It didn’t take long before major Division 1 programs took notice and starting making offers.
Sadiq committed to Oregon before the season and signed last month and is expected to play tight end.
“What makes Kenyon so good is he’s good at multiple positions and he’s a dominant blocker,” Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder said.
“It’s good having a once-in-a-lifetime talent,” added Skyline coach Scott Berger. “I’m fortunate to have a chance to have somebody like him come along.”
