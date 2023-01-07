FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Luke Flowers, jr., Rigby
THE PLAYER: Named the 5A state player of the year after helping lead the Trojans to another state championship. Floweres passed for 3,009 yards and 32 touchdowns and completed 71% of his passes.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was very under control and made the right decisions. It’s scary he has one more year.” —Michael Berger, Thunder Ridge.
RB: Abrahn Silverio, sr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: Coach Scott Berger said Silverio is one of the top overall athletes to come through the Skyline program and Silverio didn’t disappoint, finishing with 1,247 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns, including five in the state championship game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He knew his role and was very strategic out there. He could take over a game.”—Michael Berger, Thunder Ridge.
RB: Ryker Clinger, sr., Shelley
THE PLAYER: The Russets’ running game was a big part of the team’s offense and Clinger logged 1,690 all-purpose yards, including 1,101 rushing at nearly seven yards per carry and was named first-team all-conference.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “First off, he runs hard, and has good speed and breaks tackles. When we play Shelley we have to have five or six (players) in on every tackle. That’s the only way to bring him down.”—Scott Berger, Skyline
WR: Brady Packer, sr., Rigby
THE PLAYER: A key target for Flowers, Packer was a force in the postseason and finished with 71 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state and 5A District 5-6 co-offensive player of the year.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was a dynamic player, also clutch in key moments.”—Armando Gonzalez, Rigby.
WR: Javonte King, sr., Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: King wrecked havoc on defenses with his size, strength and ability to outjump any DB or linebacker tasked with trying to cover him. The Montana State signee finished with 901 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was phenomenal. He was good. They could lob it up for him and he has the hops.”—Bobby Romander, Bonneville
WR: Ty Hirrlinger, sr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: A first-team all-conference and all-state selection at both receiver and defensive back, Hirrlinger helped lead the Diggers to a 3A title, finishing with 43 catches for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He runs exceptionally good routes. On short or intermediate routes he’s unguardable.”—Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem.
OL: Brendan Rasmussen, sr., Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: An all-conference and all-state first-team pick at offensive and defensive lineman, Rasmussen was always in the action on both sides of the ball.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a huge kid. When you’re playing against a guy like that he’ll take you for a ride.”—Scott Berger, Skyline.
OL: Ryan Bingham, jr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Another two-way lineman who was instrumental in the Diggers’ offensive prowess. Sugar-Salem averaged more than 432 yards of offense per game. Named first-team all-state and first-team all-conference as an offensive and defensive lineman.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He played center and communicated the line calls. He was very smart.”—Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem.
OL: Feki Pouha, soph., Rigby
THE PLAYER: The underclassman was a stalwart on the Trojans’ line, earning second-team all-state honors and tabbed first-team all-conference.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was our most talented O-lineman we have and he was only a sophomore.”—Armando Gonzalez, Rigby.
OL: Ayden Davis, sr., Rigby
THE PLAYER: Named first-team all-conference and second-team all-state. Helped anchor an offense that racked up 4,890 yards.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He led our team on the O-line, and was one of the major parts of our offensive system.”—Armando Gonzalez, Rigby.
OL: Emmet Felsted, sr., Shelley
THE PLAYER: The Russets’ line propelled one of the area’s top rushing attacks with Ryker Clinger and Caden Johnson. Felsted was named first-team all-conference.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “With their power running attack you have to have the linemen. They have linemen fire off the ball and they’re good on double teams.”—Scott Berger, Skyline
K: Jacob Demott, sr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: Skyline’s offense didn’t need many field goal attempts, but Demott was clutch on PATs and consistent on kickoffs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Man, it sure helps have a guy kick into the end zone and have guys have to go 80 yards.”—Scott Berger, Skyline.
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
DL: Arik Blonquist, sr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: Named first-team all-state and second-team all-conference in a talented DL field.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “An impact player who anchored our defensive front. He really picked it up for the playoff run.”—Scott Berger, Skyline.
DL: Steven Sanders, sr., Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: Anchored the Broncos’ line along with Trayden Henderson on a defense that was second in the conference in points allowed. Named first-team all-conference and second team all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s as tough as a $3 steak.”—Scott Berger, Skyline.
DL: Kort Summers, sr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Another standout two-way player for the Diggers. Named 3A District 6 defensive player of the year and first-team all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAY: “He’s a big physical kid. He moves well, he’s strong, and teams have a tough time running inside the tackles.”—Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem.
DL: Braden Crystal, sr., Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: A three-year starter for the Knights, was the leader of one of the area’s top defenses. Named first-team all-conference.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He caused a lot of problems against us. He used his hands well and shed blockers.”—Scott Berger, Skyline
DB: Ian Galbreaith, sr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: In a season with several standout two-way players, Galbreaith earns a nod at DB. He was a shutdown player in the defensive secondary and named first-team all-state after finishing with 112 tackles, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions.
WHAT COACHES SAY: “He’s one of my favorite players in the area. He has a very good knowledge of the game. He’s a sure tackler at safety, and he helps out the other defensive backs.”—Michael Berger, Thunder Ridge.
DB: Jack Boudrero, sr., Rigby
THE PLAYER: The first-team all-state selection finished with 83 tackles, five interceptions and four forced fumbles. He arguably made the biggest play of the season for Rigby with a late defensive touchdown in the state championship game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s going to impact the game. He can drop in coverage, and he’s always around the ball.”—Michael Berger, Thunder Ridge
DB: Deegan Hale, sr., Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: Another dual-threat player on both sides of the ball, Hale recored six interceptions and was named first-team all-conference and first-team all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s just always around the ball.”—Scott Berger, Skyline.
DB: Ty Hirrlinger, sr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Named first-team all-state after finishing second on the team with 54 tackles. Also set a school record with seven interceptions.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He has great range, can play sideline-to-sideline. He anticipates the ball well and he’s able to read the quarterback’s eyes.”—Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem.
LB: RJ Woods, sr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Named co-defensive player of the year in 4A District 6 and was a second-team all-state selection after recording 98 tackles, 12 for loss.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s the one we always had to be aware of.”—Scott Berger, Skyline
LB: Jacob Perez, sr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: The other half of the Bees co-defensive players of the year duo, Perez had 114 tackles in 10 games and was also named second-team all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s an all around athlete. He could play multiple positions.”—Michael Berger, Thunder Ridge.
LB: Wyatt Nelson, sr., Firth
THE PLAYER: Nelson moved from defensive end to linebacker where he totaled 107 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. The 2A District 6 Defensive Player of the Year was also named first-team all-state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He learned really quick. He just had a knack to get to the ball.”—Rigo Vasquez, Firth
P: Kenyon Sadiq, sr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: The do-it-all Sadiq didn’t need to punt often, but he did average nearly 42 yards per punt, including a big punt in the state championship game that helped the Grizzlies eventually put the game away.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “When he got ahold of one, he’s a gamer.” Michael Berger, Skyline.
