Blackfoot at Madison fb
Buy Now

Blackfoot Broncos quarterback Jaxon Grimmett moves up in the pocket and surveys downfield in Friday's game against Madison.

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

REXBURG -- It seemed as though both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Madison Bobcats were going into halftime tied in Friday's matchup.

But it was a strong finish by Blackfoot that proved the difference in a 31-14 Broncos victory.

Recommended for you