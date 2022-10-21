BLACKFOOT -- To borrow a line from the late, great ESPN anchorman Stuart Scott, it may be time to call the Blackfoot Broncos "butter" because they're on one of their late-season rolls, and it couldn't happen at a more opportune time for the Broncos.
Blackfoot won its second game in a row Friday night, crushing Bonneville 38-14 to keep its state playoff hopes alive in a familiar fashion. The standings at the top of their conference are as tight as a pair of vise grip pliers. Skyline beat Shelley 21-14 Friday to put the Grizzlies a game in front of three teams at 4-1. Those three teams tied for second place include Blackfoot, Hillcrest and Shelley, all at 3-2 in the league.
Blackfoot owns all the tiebreakers. With Hillcrest, Shelley, and Blackfoot in a three-way tie for second, the Broncos are ahead in the head-to-head point spread tiebreaker, Blackfoot has beaten more 5A opponents (Shelley had none, Blackfoot beat Madison, and Hillcrest lost to Madison) in the second tiebreaker, and the third is MaxPreps power ranking points with the Broncos comfortably ahead there.
It's a waiting game to see how state playoff bracketing shakes out. At this point, the Broncos showed against the Bees that they're ready to take on all comers with a large class of seniors going for one last hurrah.
"We think we're now in playoff mode," Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said. "We had a big night tonight to be able to secure a good seed in the playoffs and we needed to just get our team rolling, ready for a run. We've competed with the very best teams in the state, 5A and 4A, and we have a lot of faith that we can make a lot of noise in the playoffs."
Friday's win was a fairly complete game on both sides of the ball for the Broncos. Offensively, they were dangerous through the air -- star wide receiver Javonte King even threw a touchdown bomb himself -- and Kort Capson ran hard from the running back spot. Quarterback Jaxon Grimmett got good protection passing the ball and ran the ball well himself.
Defensively, Blackfoot flew to the ball and applied a lot of pressure.
"We played solid football," Ackley said. "Our offensive coaches had a good game plan. Defensively, we flew around, tackled and made a lot of plays. We gave up a few big plays, we've got to eliminate those to beat those great teams."
After a scoreless first quarter, Capson scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns in the second period on a five-yard run to the left side with under a minute gone from the quarter. Then came a 50-yard pass from Grimmett to Noa Lora down to the Bonneville 20, Grimmett ran it to the eight, and Capson powered his way through to take it in from there. A pass to King down to the Bees' five yard line helped set up a weaving three-yard score by Capson to make it 19-0 with 3:59 left in the first half.
Bonneville finally got on the scoreboard with 13 seconds left in the half on a six-yard run by Anthem Dahlke on a sweep wide to the left.
Grimmett scored on a three-yard keeper with 6:36 left in the third quarter to widen Blackfoot's lead to 25-7. The Bees started to move the ball on their next possession, but the drive ended on a Deegan Hale interception in tight coverage. Offensively, the Broncos pulled out all the stops when given that opportunity with King getting a handoff as he ran in motion to the right, then pulling up to launch a 73-yard bomb to a wide-open Hale at the 3:16 mark in the third for a 31-7 score.
Grimmett made it 38-7 with a 12-yard scoring pass to King on fourth down, with King making a circus catch in the left corner of the end zone with 6:33 left in the game.
The Bees scored their last touchdown of the game on a 26-yard sprint to the left by Spencer Sewell with just under three and a half minutes left.
The game was special in a couple of different ways for Blackfoot with 30 seniors being honored on senior night in their last regular season home game at Hartkopf Field, and three former Bronco players -- Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and Dusty Bodkin -- who died while they were still in their high school years dating back as far as 1999 had their jerseys retired in a special halftime ceremony.
Did those things add a special incentive for Blackfoot Friday, or did the Broncos just decide to go out and play?
"It was a little bit of both in terms of let's just go out and play," Ackley said, "but we have a huge senior class, a senior class that's played a lot of football. Some played since their sophomore year, most of them started their junior year, and so we wanted to just make sure we went out the way that we need to for the seniors. We didn't know if this was going to be the last game on this field or not for the seniors. We don't think it is now."
Blackfoot raised its overall record to 5-4. Bonneville dropped to 3-6 overall with the loss, 1-4 in conference play.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.