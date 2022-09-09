Blackfoot Hillcrest
Hillcrest's Hutson Whitaker runs into a wall of Blackfoot defenders during the Knights' 21-6 loss to the Broncos Friday night.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@POSTREGISTER.COM

BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot Broncos are ranked second in Idaho's 4A prep football ranks early in the 2022 season, but they're finding themselves in a familiar habit that goes back to the 2021 season.

The Broncos managed to beat Hillcrest Friday night, 21-6, in a 4A District clash at Hartkopf Field, but it took a while for Blackfoot to pull everything together and put the Knights away.

