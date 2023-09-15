Koah Harrigfeld and his Bonneville High School football teammates started their week trying to comprehend a teammate’s devastating injury.
It ended with them trying to wrap their brain around a crazy, hold-your-breath 22-19 4A District 6 win over Idaho Falls on Friday at Ravsten Stadium.
The smiles in the postgame locker room told you how much this one meant.
“This was for Tim,” said Harrigfeld, a senior linebacker and team captain.
Tim is Tim Williams, a senior captain whose season ended a week ago when he sustained a serious broken leg early in a game against Rigby. The shock of Wiliams’ injury led the Bees to forfeit that game, and Harrigfeld said the players worried about their teammate all weekend.
Things started looking up Monday, when Williams surprised them with a visit to practice. He was there again Friday, exchanging high-fives with his teammates who were happy to see him.
“It was an emotional week,” Harrigfeld said.
Friday’s game was an emotional roller coaster.
Things started well for Bonneville, which controlled play on both sides of the ball and led 14-0 at halftime thanks to two touchdowns from Kanyon Todd (an 11-yard reception from Eli Hamilton and a 1-yard run) and a stifling defense led by Harrigfeld. Hamilton finished with 122 yards passing while Todd added 118 yards rushing and receiving combined.
When Keaton Trane returned the second-half kickoff 87 yards for another touchdown to push the lead to 20-0 and Harrigfeld wrapped up I.F.’s Austin Anderson in the end zone for a safety and a 22-0 lead, a win seemed certain.
But the Tigers had other ideas.
Junior quarterback Bradley Elison (344 yards passing, three TDs) and senior receiver Taylor Cardon (six catches, 114 yards) connected twice for touchdowns to cut the lead to 22-12.
Mason Peck gave the Tigers life when he recovered an onside kick, and three plays later Elison hit Treyden Kirkham from 19 yards out to cut the lead to 22-19 with 5:02 left.
The once dominant Bonneville defense had been shredded over a 10-minute stretch.
“We had the game won,” Harrigfeld said.
Idaho Falls got one more chance, taking over at their own 13 with 1:23 left. A 41-yard pass from Elison to Cardon set the Tigers up near midfield, but Elison’s final pass sailed just over the outstretched hands of a receiver as time expired and the Bees had held on.
“I think we have to look at the positive side of this,” Bonneville coach Bobby Romander said. “For a lot of years Bonneville has found a way to lose. Twice this year, these guys have found a way to win. It takes time to change things like that. It’s a process.”
Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin looked for the positives to take out of the game as well. He said he was proud of how his Tigers fought back after going down 22-0, and that they showed what they’re capable of. Now, they just need to do that for an entire game, not just the last quarter and a half.
“We have to play four quarters,” Duffin said. “I told the team they showed what they can do. Now they just need to go out and do it for the entire game.”
The Bees (3-1, 1-0) return to conference action Sept. 22 with their Homecoming game against Shelley. The Tigers (1-3, 0-1) play rival Skyline in the annual Emotion Bowl the same night at Ravsten Stadium. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
BONNEVILLE 22, IDAHO FALLS 19
Bonneville 0 14 8 0 – 22
Idaho Falls 0 0 6 13 – 19
Scoring summary
Second quarter
B – Eli Hamilton 11 pass to Kanyon Todd (run failed)
B – Todd 1 run (Todd run)
Third quarter
B – Keaton Trane 87 kickoff return (run failed)
B – Koah Harrigfeld tackle Austin Anderson in end zone for safety
IF – Bradley Elison 6 pass to Taylor Cardon (run failed)
Fourth quarter
IF – Elison 27 pass to Cardon (pass failed)
IF – Elison 19 pass to Treyden Kirkham (Shawn Benson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Bonneville: Kanyon Todd 17-62, Keaton Trane 10-43, Caiden Fabian 6-52, Eli Hamilton 2-(-10), Madix Jones 1-2. Idaho Falls – Peter Molino 13-40, Bradley Elison 7-9, David Moore 3-12, Austin Anderson 4-1
PASSING –Bonneville: Hamilton 14-22-1 122. Idaho Falls: Elison 28-50-0 344.
RECEIVING – Bonneville: Todd 7-66, Tivon Sakaguchi 2-8, Trane 4-41, Mateo Medrano 1-6. Idaho Falls: Molino 5-35, Treyden Kirkham 8-94, Easton Watkins 4-56, Taylor Cardon 6-114, Tayson Kirkham 5-45.
