The Bonneville High School football team wasted no time getting the 2023 season off to a good start.
Senior Tim Williams scooped up the opening kickoff at the 20, jumped to his right and ran untouched down the left sideline for the team’s first points of the new season. That set the tone for a 34-27 nonconference win over Preston in a weather-delayed game Friday night at Thunder Stadium.
“This gives us a lot of momentum,” Williams said after the game. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won the first game of the season, so this is big.”
The Bees’ special teams and run game powered the win. In addition to Williams’ kickoff return TD, Keaton Trane had a 90-yard TD return called back by a penalty in the third quarter. Despite the penalty, that return set up a Williams’ four-yard TD run that put the Bees up 27-7 late in the first half.
“Special teams are a big part of what we do, and we really practiced it a lot,” Williams said. “We look at it as another part of our offense.”
As good as the return game was, the Bees’ run game was even better.
Williams was the big-play back with 133 yards rushing and two TDs on just six carries. Junior Kanyon Todd was the workhorse, piling up 159 yards on 21 carries. His 12-yard TD run a couple minutes into the first quarter put the Bees up 14-0 before lightning and heavy rain descended on the aptly named Thunder Stadium. The game was delayed for nearly an hour.
Bonneville built its lead to 21-0 on Keaton Trane’s 1-yard run with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Williams a 61-yard run late in the third that put the game out of reach.
“We couldn’t do anything without our big boys,” Williams said of his offensive line. “Our offense is built around those guys.”
The Bees needed all of that lead and a little more to hold off Preston (0-2) and junior quarterback Reggie Larsen. The talented right-hander completed 18 of 43 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his TD passes came in the second half, when Preston outscored the Bees 20-7. Jake Schumann was his favorite target with five catches for 70 yards and a score. Schumann also recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown. Cruz Harris added three catches for 103 yards and two scores.
It was a memorable debut for first-year Bonneville head coach Bobby Romander, who has been part of the Bees’ coaching staff for several years.
“The boys have worked so hard, so to see them come out with a win is awesome,” Romander said. “We had some adversity and we were able to finish it off.”
The Bees (1-0) will try to make it two straight wins when they host Century for a nonconference game Sept. 1 at Thunder Stadium.
BONNEVILLE 34, PRESTON 27
Preston 0 7 0 0 – 0
Bonneville 21 6 0 0 –0
Scoring summary
First quarter
B – Tim Williams 80 kickoff return (Williams run)
B – Kanyon Todd 12 run (run failed)
B – Keaton Trane 1 run (Ethan Hansen kick)
Second quarter
P – Jake Schumann fumble recovery in end zone (Carey Swainston kick)
B – Williams 4 run (run failed)
Third quarter
P – Reggie Larsen 16 pass to Cruz Harris (Swainton kick)
P – Larsen 15 pass to Schumann (kick failed)
B – Williams 61 run (Hansen kick)
Fourth quarter
P – Larsen 32 pass to Cruz (Swainton kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Preston: Karson Winder 20-24, Reggie Larsen 10-(-16), Klayton Hobbs 1-(-1). Bonneville: Kanyon Todd 21-159, Tim Williams 6-133, Keaton Trane 11-31, Eli Hamilton 1-(-6).
PASSING – Preston: Larsen 19-43-2 290. Bonneville: Hamilton 5-15-1 24.
