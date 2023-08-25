Dynasties don't start with one state title.
Long before that first shiny blue trophy is placed in the trophy case and the championship banner is hoisted in the gym for all to admire, for the lucky few, the building blocks for excellence have already been set.
Winning one state championship is such an accomplishment to be cherished, that players, schools, and fans can relish in the glory days for years.
How about a second state title? A third? How about four in row?
Now that's rarified air. That's the stuff dreams are made of as players push through two-a-day practices and off-season weight training. That's what coaches imagine when they spend hours watching video and drawing up game plans.
In eastern Idaho, when it comes to championship football, the air is indeed rarified.
How else to explain the success of the programs at Rigby, Skyline and Sugar-Salem?
The Trojans began their quest for a fourth 5A state title in five years. The Grizzlies are in search of a fourth consecutive 4A state title and their sixth in seven years, while the Diggers have had a stranglehold over 3A, and enter 2023 having won four state titles in five years.
All three teams enter the new season ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications in the state media preseason polls.
That success doesn't come easy. But it's not supposed to be easy.
That's why you'll see Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins out at youth football games on Saturdays. That's why Skyline coach Scott Berger can recall current varsity players coming up through the youth ranks, and why every coach cherishes those summer camps as a way to get parents, prospective players and the community invested in their local high school programs.
It's also the coaches' job to get new and upcoming players to buy into the program and understand the work required to challenge for a state title every season.
"(Alabama) coach Nick Saban called it rat poison," Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. "When they start drinking the rat poison that's when you have a problem. They start listening to how good they are and thinking they're good and getting complacent and that's a recipe for disaster.
"It's so easy for teenagers and even adults to take it for granted and come into winning programs and think that just because something was accomplished by another group that that's just going to happen and that's not the case."
"We always talk about getting better every day," Skyline's Berger said. "That's the top goal. Be a better athlete, be a better student ... If you can keep improving every day, football included, by the end of the year we can be pretty darn good."
Sugar-Salem's Richins noted that the community plays a large part in the program's success. When the young players coming up see the success of the Diggers' varsity program, it sets the wheel in motion.
"It doesn't often happen over night," Richins said of building a winning program. "It took us a solid four years of kids buying into the program."
Now, when the fourth-grade players see the Sugar-Salem team basking in state titles and becoming a huge community event on Friday game nights, the buy-in has already begun.
"They see the high schoolers take the field on Friday and they idolize those kids," Richins said. "They want to be like them."
All three teams are used to having the proverbial target on their backs every game. That's a given when you're No. 1 and trying to maintain that high bar. It can be exhausting and invigorating at the same time.
"That's why we focus on three things that we can control and put us in position to be competitive every single year," Gonzalez said. "That's beating our rival, winning the conference, and getting a bye to put ourselves in good position to win a first-round playoff game. If you do those three things, no matter what else happens, you have a chance to make a run for a state championship."
And that's the challenge for 2023. It's the same challenge the Trojans, Grizzlies and Diggers face every season. It's simple, really.
"Everybody wants to win," Richins said. "Winning is fun."
