Turning the goal posts blue.
That was the goal for the Skyline High School football team Saturday afternoon as the Grizzlies took on crosstown rival Idaho Falls in the 58th Emotion Bowl at Ravsten Stadium.
After losing to the Tigers last season, the Grizzlies ran the table on the way to their second consecutive 4A state championship.
It took a little time for the Skyline offense to get going Saturday, but once it did it cruised to a 46-7 victory over the Tigers.
“The goal of our program each week is to be better than we were last week,” Grizzlies coach Scott Berger said. “We are getting better. We aren’t where we want to be yet, but we are getting there.”
A big reason the Grizzlies are getting where they want to be is the play of senior quarterback Lachlan Haacke and University of Oregon commit Kenyon Sadiq.
Haacke threw for 266 yards on 12-of-16 passing and four touchdowns and Sadiq hauled in an 81-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, ran a score in from 27 yards out, recorded a sack and had an interception.
“I will take Kenyon Sadiq on my team any day,” Berger said. “He is a special athlete and a great leader and we are lucky to have him.”
Leading 7-0 after a Abrahm Silverio two-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter the Grizzlies blew the game open with a 29-point second quarter.
Haacke hit Sadiq with an 81-yard touchdown on the quarter's opening play. After the two-point conversion Skyline led 15-0.
Less than a minute later Sadiq scored again on a 27-yard run. And the rout was on.
Haacke threw two more touchdowns in the quarter, completing a 40-yarder to Hamilton Woodruff and a 20-yarder to Wracer Collins with seconds left in the half.
But it was the Skyline defense that set up the offense intercepting four Kael Fedder passes.
Fedder finished the day 5-of-17 for 45 yards and the interceptions.
“Our defense played very well today,” Berger said. “We were flying to the ball and making plays, it was a good group effort.”
The Tigers struggled to find any momentum all game long. And when they were able to sustain a drive a penalty or a turnover quickly ground them to a halt.
Idaho Falls did get on the board in the last seconds of the fourth quarter when Bradley Elison found Easton Watkins with an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Sadiq led Skyline receiving with five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Caden Taggert added three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Silverio finished the game with nine carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Coltin Lyda led Idaho Falls with 12 carries for 63 yards.
Skyline (4-1, 1-0) travels to Rigby Friday, while Idaho Falls (1-4, 1-1) hosts Century.
SKYLINE 46, IDAHO FALLS 7
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 7 – 7
Skyline 7 29 10 0 – 46
Scoring summary
First quarter
S – Abrahn Silverio 2 run (Jacob Demott kick)
Second quarter
S – Kenyon Sadiq 81 pass from Lachlan Haacke (Silverio run)
S – Sadiq 27 run (Demott kick)
S – Hamilton Woodruff 44 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
S – Wracer Collins 20 pass from Haacke (Demott kick)
Third quarter
S – Demott 38 FG
S – Caden Taggert 32 pass from Haacke (Jose Hernandez kick)
Fourth quarter
I – Easton Watkins 18 pass from Bradley Elison (Shawn Benson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Idaho Falls: Coltin Lyda 12-63, Kael Fedder 3 –(-4), Peter Molino 4-16, Tayson Kirkham 2 –(-3), Ezekiel Johnson 1-12, Bradley Elison 1-13. Skyline: Caden Taggart 7-19, Abrahn Silverio 9-70-1, Lachlan Haacke 5=24, Kenyon Sadiq 1-27-1, Amani Morel 3-15, Wracer Collins 2-16, Taylor Taylor 1-3.
PASSING – Idaho Falls: Kael Fedder 5-17-45-0-4, Bradley Elison 2-3-37-1-0. Skyline: Lachlan Haacke 12-16-266-4-0, Wracer Collins 3-4-39-0-0.
RECEIVING – Idaho Falls: Coltin Lyda 2-10, Tayson Kirkham 3-51, Taylor Cardon 1-3, Easton Watkins 1-18-1. Skyline: Hamilton Woodruff 2-44-1, Kenyon Sadiq 5-123-1, Caden Taggart 3-74-1, McKay Bird 1-5, Wracer Collins 1-20-1, Zyan Crockett 1-26, CarMyne Garcia 1-8, Alex Radcliffe 1-5.