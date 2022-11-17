Three area football teams play for state championships this weekend and all three should have a patch on their jersey’s proclaiming “Been there, done that.”
5A
Rigby plays in its fourth consecutive 5A title game Friday at 7 p.m. vs. unbeaten Meridian at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium.
The Trojans (10-2) have won two championships in the past three seasons and look to defend their title after knocking off rival Highland a year ago.
The Rigby offense appears to be running on all cylinders, averaging more than 40 points during a five-game win streak with quarterback Luke Flowers playing his best ball of the season.
Meridian (11-0) is surrendering a measly 6.45 points per game, so something has to give in this matchup.
Meridian also probably has added motivation after Rigby won last year’s state semifinal thriller in triple OT.
4A
Three-peat. That’s been the focus for Skyline this season as the Grizzlies play for their third consecutive 4A title.
Like Rigby, Skyline has shifted into another level of play over the second half of the season. The Grizzlies will get their biggest test of the year against an unbeaten Bishop Kelly (12-0) team that has been dominant on both sides of the ball.
The game is Friday, 8:30 p.m. at Holt Arena.
The Knights average 43.6 points and give up just 9.0 points per game and have yet to have a close game while controlling the pace with a solid running attack.
3A
Sugar-Salem plays in its fifth consecutive 3A state title game Saturday when the Diggers face Homedale at 1 p.m. at Middleton High.
But for the first time in three years, the Diggers aren’t talking about repeating or defending a title. After losing an overtime heartbreaker to Weiser in last year’s championship game, the whole season has been about getting back in the title game and starting a new win streak.
Sugar-Salem (10-0) has steamrolled through opponents with a powerful and balanced offense that has averaged 50.4 points and a seemingly overshadowed defense that has given up 12 points per game.
Homedale (10-1) has the top scoring defense in 3A, surrendering just 8.18 points, and has won seven straight following a 28-21 loss to a good 4A Sandpoint team.
Players to watch include Trojans’ running backs Trenton Fisher (1,011 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns) and Rylan Binford (10 touchdowns). Danny Lomeli has seven receiving touchdowns and Jaxon Dines has passed for 1,885 yards and 19 scores.
On the defensive side, Sugar-Salem’s Ty Hirrlinger has seven interceptions and 12 different players have at least 30 tackles on the season, led by Sam Gonzalez with 52. Kaden Summers leads the team with six sacks.
