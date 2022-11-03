First look at this week’s state quarterfinal games.
5A
Rigby at Eagle, 7 p.m.
The Trojans, AKA Red Devils, hit the road after a win over Owyhee in their postseason opener.
Rigby has averaged 44 points over its past three games and Eagle, the winner of the Southern Idaho Conference River division, has given up just 18 points per game.
The Trojans have been led by their defense, but quarterback Luke Flowers accounted for five touchdown passes and a rushing score in last week’s win.
4A
Three District 6 teams advance to the quarterfinals, including two-time defending state champion Skyline, which arguably played its best game in a 42-0 win over Bonneville.
Skyline vs. Twin Falls, 4 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena.
If the Grizzlies (7-3) play like they did in their playoff opener they will be hard to beat in their quest for a third title.
The offense is unstoppable when Lachlan Haacke is able to get the ball to Kenyon Sadiq and the run game is moving with Abrahn Silverio.
Blackfoot at Minico, 7 p.m.
The Broncos (6-4) have rolled to three blowout wins since their loss to Skyline in the regular season and have been balanced on offense led by Jaxon Grimmett.
Minico (9-1) won the Great Basin Conference and is on a seven-game win streak.
Carson Wayment has thrown for 12 touchdowns and Jafeth Bendele has run for 18 touchdowns.
Shelley at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
The Russets (5-5) come off a big road win at Emmett and things don’t get easier when they travel to Sandpoint, which has won four straight and averaged nearly 55 points during that span.
3A
Buhl at Teton, 7 p.m.
The three-team Mountain Rivers Conference is still alive and kicking into the second round.
Teton (7-2) snapped a two-game losing skid and dropped Marsh Valley in last week’s opener, 56-13.
The 56 points tied a season high for the Timberwolves.
Buhl (9-1) won the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference and has been perfect since a season-opening loss to Weiser.
Sugar-Salem vs. Fruitland,
6 p.m. at Madison HS
The Diggers are chasing another 3A state title and motivation is not lacking since last year’s defeat in the title game when they were stopped on a last-second goal line stand.
Sugar-Salem (8-0) is loaded on both sides of the ball
Fruitland (5-5) finished third in the Snake River Valley Conference behind Homedale and Weiser and comes off a 27-14 win over Snake River.
South Fremont at Homedale, 7 p.m.
The Cougars (6-3) come off an impressive 48-14 win over Kimberly in their playoff opener.
Bryce Johnson was again the catalyst, passing for a touchdown and running for a pair of scores.
Homedale (8-1) is riding a five-game win streak and has averaged nearly 43 points during the stretch.
Homedale is No. 2 in the final state media poll behind only Sugar-Salem.
2A
North Fremont vs. Firth, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena
It’s been a wild season in the 2A ranks, so it’s no surprise the best local 2A rivalry game takes place in the quarterfinals.
The Huskies and Cougars have been Nuclear Conference foes, but it’s been Firth with the upper hand over the past two years with playoff wins on the way to the state title game.
Firth shut out North Fremont in the teams’ regular-season matchup and is the conference’s top seed, earning a first-round bye.
The Huskies (7-2) had little trouble in their playoff opener with a 60-30 win over Soda Springs.
1AD1
Butte County at Kamiah, 7 p.m. The Pirates (6-2) are one of the top scoring teams in 1AD1 at nearly nearly 55 points per game and feature a variety of offensive weapons.
Kamiah (8-1) the Whitepine League champion, gives up just 18 points per game.
