A first look at the state football semifinals.
Rigby at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
This is a rematch of the 2020 5A state championship game won by Rocky Mountain 17-14.
In 2019, Rigby won the state semifinal matchup on the way to the 5A championship, so the teams do have some history.
The Trojans (9-2) have won four straight since their loss at Highland and have averaged more than 42 points during that run.
Rocky Mountain, whose only loss was to unbeaten No. 1 Meridian, features one of the top defenses in the state with just 8.6 points allowed per game.
Expect a low scoring game that could be decided by one or two big plays.
Skyline vs. Sandpoint, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
The Grizzlies (8-3) have had a couple of speed bumps along the way, but appear primed and ready for the postseason.
Skyline has put up 84 points in its two playoff wins and seems to thrive playing in Holt Arena.
Sandpoint (6-3) has also shined down the stretch, winning five straight while averaging nearly 54 points.
Parker Pettit has thrown for 18 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more and has a good weapon in Max Frank, who's run for nine touchdowns and also caught nine touchdown passes.
Firth vs. Aberdeen, Saturday 6:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
The Cougars look for a return trip to the 2A title game, but if this season has proven anything, it's that the 2A race has been chaotic.
Everyone appeared to be chasing perennial power West Side, but Bear Lake threw a wrench into the standings when they upset the Pirates.
Bear Lake's one loss came at the hands of North Fremont, which was eliminated by Firth last week. Bear Lake also beat Firth, which also lost to West Side.
In the meantime, Aberdeen (7-3) has been flying under the radar despite a win against North Fremont and playing West Side and Bear Lake relatively close.
Firth (7-2) has the playoff experience and depth to march into the finals, but will likely rely on its defense Saturday.
The team has given up less than eight points per game, which should be key if the old axiom 'Defense wins championships' holds true.
Sugar-Salem vs. Teton, 4 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena
A berth in the 3A state championship game is up for grabs in this battle of conference foes.
The Diggers (9-0) have been motivated all season after losing in last year's championship game when they were stopped at the goal line in the closing seconds by Weiser.
After losing both of its conference games, Teton (8-2) has played well in the postseason, scoring 109 points in wins over Marsh Valley and Buhl.
First-year head coach David Joyce has revitalized the team on both sides of the ball. The Timberwolves gave up nearly 31 points per game last season and scored just 16 points per game on the way to a 2-6 season.
This season they've averaged more than 42 points and given up 22 points per game.
Jack Nelson has thrown for 26 touchdowns with just two interceptions and Thomas Heuseveldt has 17 rushing touchdowns.
On paper, stopping Teton should be a good challenge for the Sugar-Salem defense. On the field, the Diggers had little trouble against Teton in the regular-season matchup, rolling up a 56-6 win.
In that matchup, Sugar-Salem put up 500 yards of offense and held Teton to 171 yards and just 20 yards rushing.
