It's the final week of the regular season and the playoff picture is starting to clear.
Here's a look at key Week 9 games.
Madison at Rigby, 7 p.m.
One of the area's top rivalry games will determine the No. 2 spot in the 5A District 5-6 playoff race with the loser hoping for a potential at-large berth.
Highland has already clinched the district's top seed with wins over Rigby and Madison.
The Bobcats (5-3, 1-1) upset Rigby (6-1, 1-1) last season to earn a playoff berth, but that didn't slow the Trojans on the way to the 5A state title.
Look for defense to be the difference. Both teams are capable of putting points on the board, but both are also among state leaders in points allowed with Rigby at 14.5 points and Madison at 14.63.
Sugar-Salem at South Fremont, 7 p.m.
What looked to be a very competitive Mountain Rivers race has turned into another dominating season by Sugar-Salem.
The Diggers (7-0) are ranked No. 1 in the state media poll and come off an impressive 56-6 win over Teton.
The Cougars come off a disappointing loss to Marsh Valley but have already already clinched a playoff spot after defeating Teton two weeks ago. The only thing left is to determine the District 6 title and playoff seeding.
Shelley at Skyline, 7 p.m.
The 4A District 6 title is on the line in this matchup.
District 6 has two automatic bids to the state tournament, but seeding for the winner and loser will be be important.
Skyline (5-3, 3-1) comes off a loss to Bonneville in which it was held to 13 points, the second lowest output of the season outside of a shutout at Rigby.
The Russets (4-4, 3-1) also look to rebound from a loss to Hillcrest.
Ririe at North Fremont, 7 p.m.
North Fremont has spiraled the past two weeks, dropping from No. 1 in the 2A state media poll after losing two straight games and being shut out in both.
The Huskies (5-2, 2-1) could still earn the district's second playoff spot with a win.
Ririe (2-5, 1-2) has lost two straight but could make its season with an upset victory.
Idaho Falls at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
All six teams in 4A District 6 have a shot to get into the playoffs, but Idaho Falls will likely be on the outside looking in if the Tigers don't win this game.
Hillcrest (4-4, 2-2) may be the most improved team in the conference having won three of its past four games with its only loss during the stretch coming against 5A Madison. The Tigers (2-6, 1-3) have stumbled down the stretch, losing three of four.
Grace at Butte County, 7 p.m.
The best 8-man game of the night will determine the 1AD1 High Desert Conference winner.
Butte County (5-1, 1-0) has moved up to No. 2 in the state media poll after winning four straight. Grace (6-1, 1-0) has also won four straight games.
The winner earns the conference's automatic bid to the state tournament. The loser should still be in line for one of the three at-large berths.
