HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth hoping third time's the charm in 2A title game By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Nov 16, 2022 2A State Football ChampionshipFirth vs. Bear Lake, 8 p.m. Thursday at Holt ArenaThe 2A football season has been wacky all year, but there has been one constant.Firth is headed back to its third consecutive state title game after putting together a seven-game win streak and coming back strong to beat Aberdeen in last week's semifinals.The Cougars' nemesis in the past two championship games has been West Side, which was knocked out last week in a thriller OT game against Bear Lake.So now that the perennial power Pirates are out, Firth should have the edge in this year's championship game?Not so fast.Bear Lake beat Firth 21-14 in the third week of the season. Including last week's win, the Bears also beat West Side twice this year and have won nine-straight games heading into the championship.Bear Lake's lone loss was to North Fremont in the season opener. Firth beat North Fremont handily this season. Twice.Firth last won a state title in 2006, but may be playing its best ball of the season on the cusp of taking the blue trophy.Despite a high-scoring and versatile arsenal on offense, led by quarterback Gage Vasquez, the Cougars' defense has been stellar, allowing just 8.8 points per game with four shutouts.
