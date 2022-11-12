Aberdeen Tigers quarterback Brody Beck reaches for a first down to keep a drive alive during Saturday's 2A semifinal against Firth, with the Cougars coming out on top 34-20 to advance to the championship game for the third straight year.
Firth’s Burton Park scores a touchdown against Aberdeen in Saturday's semifinals.
By SCOTT KIRTLEY
prsports@postregister.com
Aberdeen's Juan Hernandez breaks away for a touchdown after a fumble recovery during the Tigers' 34-20 loss to Firth Saturday night in the 2A state football semifinals at Holt Arena.
POCATELLO- A strong running game is the best way to describe both the Firth Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers. However, Saturday's state semifinal game came down to who can make the least amount of mistakes and execute plays at the critical moment. For the Cougars, they were able to do just that and prevailed in a 34-20 victory over the Tigers to advance to the 2A state championship game.
With the Tigers getting the ball on the kickoff, their drive did not last long as Tigers quarterback Brody Beck ran the ball for a 62-yard touchdown. The Cougars were looking to counter on their drive only to have the Tiger's defense force a fumble and Juan Hernandez to recover the ball and return it for a 62-yard touchdown.
The Cougars, however, showed poise and got back in the game as Cougars quarterback Gage Vasquez led his team on a scoring drive, capped by Kyle Jacobson running for a 5-yard score.
A bad snap on a punt gave the Firth offense great field position at the start of the second quarter. The team took advantage of the bad snap and Kyle Jacobson scored his second rushing touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.
The Cougars took control in the second and just looked to execute through the running game..
Vasquez connected with Burton Park on a 14-yard touchdown pass to take the 21-14 lead halfway through the third quarter. Tigers quarterback Brody Beck looked to counter, but the Cougars' defense did not allow Beck to use the running game and stopped him a turnover on downs. Vasquez, who got injured, missed three plays, and later returned to the game, ended up leading the drive and scoring on a 6-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We made a few adjustments on the line and we still encouraged the kids. Still, nine minutes to go in the first quarter, we got plenty of game, let's do what we do and go score. After that our kids settled down and ran the game plan," Firth coach Rigo Vasquez said.
The Tigers were not finished and ended up countering with Beck running for a 10-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the game. Beck ended up going 2 for 3 throwing for 90 yards and an interception. The Tigers finished with 138 yards as a team. Vasquez later on the drive sealed the game with a 50-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. Vasquez went 6 of 11, throwing for 82 yards, and one touchdown. As a team, the Cougars ran for 225 yards.
Firth will face Bear Lake for the 2A state championship. The date and time to be determined.
