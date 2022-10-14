Gage Vasquez Carson Packer
Buy Now

Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez (11) scrambles to his right before unloading a 14-yard scoring pass to Alex Vasquez in front of North Fremont's Carson Packer (22) during the third quarter of the Cougars' 28-0 shutout of the Huskies Friday night.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@POSTREGISTER.COM

FIRTH -- When the Firth Cougars finished putting away the North Fremont Huskies 28-0 Friday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference, part of the celebration included a one-word shout on the field, repeated over and over.

"Champions."

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.